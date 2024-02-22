Galeno struck a sensational stoppage-time winner as FC Porto secured a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League (UCL) last-16 tie at the Estadio do Dragao

Many Arsenal fans were not impressed by what they saw from David Raya against Porto on Wednesday evening, February 21, especially the Portuguese side's late winner

Legit.ng reports that while many Arsenal fans posit that Raya’s positioning was poor, as he was too far off his line when Galeno's shot came in, the club's coach, Mikel Arteta, only blamed the whole team for giving the ball away multiple times

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Porto, Portugal - Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has refused to squarely blame his goalkeeper, David Raya, for FC Porto's late goal in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) round of 16 match on Wednesday night, February 21.

Legit.ng reports that some Arsenal fans were left fuming after Raya, 28, failed to save Porto's injury-time winner from Galeno.

Goalkeeper Raya couldn’t save Porto’s Galeno’s late strike. Photos credit: Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Brazillian missed a glorious chance in the first half, but he made amends at the death with a sublime curling winner from 25 yards.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Arteta did not fault Raya for the goal.

On if Arsenal did not press enough for Porto's goal, Arsenal's official website quoted Arteta as saying:

"Especially with the way we gave the ball away three times in a row in that area, we cannot do it."

Arsenal vs Porto: Raya reacts to UCL match

Meanwhile, Raya has described Porto’s injury-time winner as "a good finish".

The Arsenal shot-stopper told TNT Sports:

"Of course, it’s a tough one to take to concede in the last minute but it’s half-time, we’ve still got to play at home and we have to go there and win the game."

When asked about Porto’s goal, Raya said:

"It was a few things before that, I think we should’ve managed a little bit more in that stage of the game, we were 0-0 away from home, we should’ve kept the calmness a little bit more.

"But it’s a good finish, it’s a good finish from outside the box, that’s what happens in football."

More to read about Arsenal:

Xavi assesses Napoli vs Barcelona match

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the head coach of Barcelona, Xavi Hernández, said his side were unable to defeat Victor Osimhen's Napoli in the UCL on Wednesday night, February 21, because they were not calm after going in front.

Poland hitman, Robert Lewandowski, and Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen, both scored in the second half, as Napoli and Barcelona drew 1-1 in their UCL round of 16, first-leg tie in Italy.

Source: Legit.ng