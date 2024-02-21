Ten days after the conclusion of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast on Sunday, February 11, Super Eagles players are still flying the flag high

Ahmed Musa and defender, Shehu Abdullahi visited the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

The Sivasspor winger was the captain of the Super Eagles team which came second at the just concluded AFCON 2023

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Kano state - Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa and defender, Shehu Abdullahi, paid a special visit to the palace of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

This visit is coming over a week after the Super Eagles were defeated at the final of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast on Sunday, February 11.

Ahmed Musa and Shehu visit Emir of Kano after AFCON 2023 Photo credit: @PoojaMedia

Source: Twitter

Accredited FIFA, CAF & Image Photo Journalist, Sulaiman Pooja Adebayo, posted photos of the visit on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @PoojaMedia, on Wednesday, February 21.

Adebayo said the visit to the Royal father shows that the AFCON wave is still going on in Nigeria.

“Super Eagles captain, @Ahmedmusa718 & former Super Eagles defender, @OfficialShehu paid a special visit to the palace of His Highness the Emir of Kano Alh. Aminu Ado Bayero.

“The AFCON wave is still going on”

Nigerians reacts

@SchoolsinNaija

Captain Fantastic. I love this guy's humility and selflessness. A leader on and off the pitch... He was invariably our player-coach at this year's AFCON.

@AnG_airdrop

Looks like the Super Eagles are taking their royal good luck charm with them!

@simeon6239

AFCON is still the highest

Super Eagles’ Nwabali bags chieftaincy title

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali's impressive performance at the 2023 AFCON tournament earned him more accolades. A few days after Nwabali was rewarded with N20 million and bestowed with an honour by the Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, the goalie visited his home town.

A trending video showed the moment the Super Eagles backman arrived at his hometown, Egbema, with the residents expressing their excitement.

Nwabali also paid homage to the traditional ruler of the Egbema Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Nzeobi Evaritus Amida. During his visit to the palace, the goalkeeper was also conferred with a chieftaincy title “Ugoh Egbema 1 Of ONELGA."

Source: Legit.ng