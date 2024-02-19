The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said the preliminary draw for the AFCON 2025 in Morocco

The regional footballing body said the draw will involve the eight (8) lowest-ranked teams according to the FIFA ranking

According to CAF, the draw will hold at 14h00 local time (12h00 GMT) on Tuesday, 20 February 2024 in Cairo, Egypt

Cairo, Egypt - The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said the preliminary draw of TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 will hold on Tuesday, 20 February 2024 in Cairo, Egypt.

According to the statement issued via its official website, the draw will be conducted at 14h00 local time (12h00 GMT).

CAF to conduct preliminary round draw for AFCON 2025 on Tuesday, February 20

Source: Getty Images

This became necessary following the conclusion of the 34th edition of TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.

CAF disclosed that the preliminary round for the AFCON 2025 in Morocco will include the eight (8) lowest-ranked teams according to the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) ranking.

The countries are:

Somalia

Djibouti

Sao Tome

Chad

Mauritius South Sudan

Liberia

Eswatini (formerly Swaziland)

The regional football governing body explained that the matches will be played on a home and away basis during the FIFA Window of 18-26 March 2024.

It added that the four (4) preliminary round winners will join the 44 exempted teams for the group stage.

