A few days after the conclusion of the Africa Cup of Nigeria (AFCON) 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire, the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) released its latest ranking.

The football world governing body released the ranking of international teams across the world on Thursday, February 15.

According to the FIFA latest rankings, the AFCON winner, the Elephant of Ivory Coast and runners-up, Super Eagles of Nigeria moved into the top five while bronze-winning Bafana Bafana of South Africa moved into the top ten.

Top 10 African football teams

1. Morocco

Morocco is the number one team in Africa and is ranked as the 12th-best team in the world after moving one place up.

2. Senegal

Senegal climbed 3 places up to emerge as the 17th-best team in the world and second-best in Africa

3. Nigeria

The highest mover is the Super Eagles, who moved from 42nd to 28th position to become the third-best team in Africa

4. Egypt

Egypt dropped three places in the latest FIFA ranking to number 36 in the world and 4th in Africa

5. Ivory Coast

The current AFCON Champions, Ivory Coast are ranked as the 39th-best team after moving 10 places

6. Tunisia

Tunisia dropped to the 41st from 54th position and is ranked as the 6th best African team

7. Algeria

Algeria is ranked 43rd after dropping 13 places in the latest FIFA rankings

8. Mali

Maki is number 8 in Africa and 47th in the world after moving 4 places

9. Cameroon

Cameroon dropped 5 places to occupy the 51st position in the world and 9 best in Africa

10. South Africa

Bafana Bafana moved to 8 places to become the 58th-best team and 10th-best team in Africa.

Sports minister congratulates Super Eagles

Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, has congratulated the Super Eagles for moving from 42nd to 28th position.

Reacting to the latest FIFA rankings via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @OwanEnoh, the minister wrote:

"Congratulations to the @NGSuperEagles for moving up 14 positions on the FIFA ranking ladder. You have gone from 42nd to 28th place, which is your highest placement in 16 years since 2008. We are proud of your accomplishments and hope you continue to soar. Keep up the good work, dear Super Eagles of Nigeria."

