Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Despite losing the final of the just concluded CAF African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 to host country, Ivory Coast, the Super Eagles still have the highest number of medals won in the history of the tournament.

Legit.ng recalls that Nigeria lost to Ivory Coast in the AFCON final 2-1 on Sunday, February 11.

Nigeria's Super Eagles have the highest AFCON medals - three gold, five silver, and eight bronze Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles

Source: Twitter

List of countries with AFCON medals

Nigeria's foremost data journalism platform, Dataphyte disclosed this via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @Dataphyte

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Nigeria has sixteen medals in total— three gold, five silver, and eight bronze in twenty appearances.

According to the statistics, Super Eagles has only failed to win a medal on four occasions.

Egypt is the second on the list with 13 medals – seven gold, three silver and three bronze. Followed by Ghana with 10 medals – four gold, five silver and one bronze.

Cameroon and the current AFCON champion, Ivory Coast are both tied on 9 medals.

While Cameroon has five gold, two silver and two bronze, Ivory Coast has three gold, four silver and two bronze.

Zambia has 6 medals – One gold, two silver and three bronze

Algeria has 5 medals – two gold, one silver and two bronze

DR Congo has 4 medals – two gold and two bronze

Sudan has 4 medals – one gold, two silver and one bronze

Tunisia has 4 medals – one medal, two silver and one bronze

Senegal has 3 medals – one gold and two silver

List of top 10 teams in Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that a few days after the conclusion of AFCON 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire, FIFA released its latest ranking. The football world governing body released the ranking of international teams across the world with some African countries making serious improvements in the ranking.

According to the FIFA latest rankings, the AFCON winner, the Elephant of Ivory Coast and runners-up, Super Eagles of Nigeria moved into the top five while bronze-winning Bafana Bafana of South Africa moved into the top ten.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco and the Téranga of Senegal held on to their strong positions in football world rankings.

Source: Legit.ng