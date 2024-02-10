"Referee's Error": Prophet Predicts Winner of AFCON 2023 Final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast
- Self-proclaimed prophet Dr Kan Ebube Muonso predicts Ivory Coast's victory over Nigeria in the AFCON 2023 final due to a referee error but vows to intervene spiritually to ensure Nigeria's rightful win
- Muonso asserts that despite his prediction, Nigeria deserves the cup and promises to bring it back to Nigeria through divine intervention
- The prediction has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media ahead of the AFCON final
Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Dr Kan Ebube Muonso, a self-acclaimed prophet and leader of the Power and Victory in Christ Church, has predicted that Ivory Coast will defeat Nigeria in the AFCON 2023 final.
Cote d’Ivoire will face Nigeria at the AFCON 2023 finals at the Alassanne Quattara Stadium, Ebimpe, Abidjan on Sunday, February 11 (9pm Nigerian time).
Ivory Coast will win AFCON 2023 in error
Giving further details of the prediction in a Facebook post, Prophet Muonso said Ivory Coast would go home with the AFCON cup due to an error by the referee.
However, the cleric said that he had been interceding for Nigeria in his mountain programme and vowed to collect the cup from Ivory Coast and hand it over to Nigeria.
He said Nigeria is the rightful team to go home with the cup.
The post reads:
“I saw Ivory Coast going home with the cup in error by ref/partial against Nigeria but Nigeria is the rightful team that is supposed to go home with the cup, but I will collect the cup from Ivory Coast to Nigeria by the power of God after my mountain program which will commence tomorrow.
“In my next post after mountain, you will know that there is power in God. Operation show your power. My God will prove himself again."
Nigerians react to AFCON prediction
Itz Liberty Emmanuel said:
"Use the same power to change Nigerian leaders."
Ajuluchukwu Ezeakor said:
"Power there!!! The master dribbler, please don't infest the progress the boys have made with your fake prophesy oo."
Chukwuma Chukwuma said:
"Please when are you going to use this power and Chase our bad leaders away and install genuine ones? Or bring down the price of rice?"
Obinna Enejere said:
"I believe you man of God."
Ifeanyi Eze Ifeanyi said:
"With due respect, we don't need your prayers. Stop confusing us. Stop involving/mocking God's name with this type of petty prediction."
