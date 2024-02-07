Ahead of the Super Eagles of Nigeria's African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match with South Africa, a white man has given his prediction

While admitting that Nigeria is a heavy favourite to win the tournament, he noted that South Africa has had an impressive showing so far

With kick-off time at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, February 7, the winner of the match will book a spot in Sunday's final

Jordan Buhr, a white man, has predicted the final score of Wednesday's AFCON semis clash between Nigeria and South Africa.

Jordan, in a TikTok video, hailed South Africa for being quite impressive in the tournament and finishing second in the group of death.

He said the Super Eagles are heavy favourites to win the tournament. Photo Credit: @jordanbuhrspredicts, X/@NGSuperEagles

He, however, noted that Nigeria is a heavy favourite to win AFCON 2023 and predicted that the match would end in a one-all draw.

Jordan failed to choose an actual winner. In the other semis clash, he predicted that Ivory Coast would triumph by two goals to nil against DR Congo.

He believes the host nation would emerge as the tournament's victor on Sunday, February 11.

Netizens bicker over his predictions

Elems Iam said:

"Only countries with white in the middle and green at the end of their flag will smell the finals."

DSocialCRITIC said:

"You people should allow us watch the game pls! it only make sense if we watch the game without all these analysis! we enjoy the game better that way."

Onyedikachisaid:

"Oga rest, we are coming back to this page, when we are done eating banana banana ."

Bishopmike said:

"The lord said to me that Nigeria will win the trophy."

Linda Gishgesh Madondo said:

"Okay I never wanted to say this but the final will be South Africa vs Congo."

Doskiiee Rsa Cpm said:

"Bafana must play defensive football till penalties,i trust my goal keeper."

Siyabulela. M said:

"If South Africa takes it to penalties they've already won."

Man predicts Nigeria versus South Africa scoreline

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who had been predicting AFCON games correctly had given the scoreline for Nigeria's semis match.

In a Facebook post in the early hours of Wednesday, Temitope took a swipe at those waiting for his predictions to fail and clarified that he never claimed to be a prophet to be releasing prophecies.

While reiterating that Nigeria would win the tournament, Temitope revealed that the scoreline recurring in his subconsciousness was two-nil in favour of the Super Eagles.

He added that it would be another clean sheet and an easier game for Nigeria.

