Nigeria's Super Eagles secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Angola's Palancas Negras in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 quarter-finals in Abidjan on February 2

Moses Simon assisted Ademola Lookman for the decisive goal just before half-time, and despite Angola's attempts to equalise, Nigeria advanced to the semi-finals for the 15th time

They now await the winner of the quarter-final match between Cape Verde and South Africa to determine their opponent in the semi-finals

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has eight years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Nigeria's Super Eagles are through to the semi-finals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Angola's Palancas Negras in Abidjan on Friday, February 2.

The Super Eagles had to work hard for the victory against the Palancas Negras side, which had exceeded expectations in reaching the quarter-finals.

Nigeria await the winner of the quarter-final match between Cape Verde and South Africa to determine their opponent in the semi-finals. Photo credits: @BafanaBafana, @NGSuperEagles

Source: Twitter

Nigeria dominated the early exchanges, with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen denied by the crossbar from Ademola Lookman's pinpoint cross.

But on the stroke of half-time, Moses Simon turned provider, slipping in Lookman, who slotted calmly beyond goalkeeper Guilherme da Costa to give Nigeria the crucial win.

Angola almost equalised soon after the break when substitute Abrosini Salvador was sent through one-on-one but could only rattle the post with his effort.

Also, Osimhen looked to have doubled Nigeria's advantage against the run of play, rising highest to head in Lookman's cross with 16 minutes left.

But the referee ruled out the effort, leaving the match's final minutes at a high tempo.

The Super Eagles advance to the semi-finals for the 15th time as they continue their bid for a fourth African title.

AFCON 2023 semi-finals: Who will Nigeria face?

Nigeria will face the winner of the quarter-final match between Cape Verde and South Africa for a place in the final.

The quarter-final match will be played on Saturday, February 3, according to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The semi-final match will be played on Wednesday, February 7, at 6pm.

Read more about Nigeria vs Angola AFCON match

AFCON 2023: "Why We Lost to Super Eagles of Nigeria", Angola Coach Explains

AFCON 2023: Nigeria Vs Angola 1-0 Live: Latest Updates of Quarter-Final Match (Full Time)

Nigeria 2, Angola 1: Nigerians Predict Winner of AFCON 2023 Quarterfinal Match

Super Eagles dedicate AFCON quarter-final win to Okwaraji

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles have dedicated their 1-0 victory against the Palancas Negras of Angola to the memory of Samuel Okwaraji.

Celebrating their crucial win against Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, the Super Eagles team posted on its X handle that the victory was in memory of the late football legend.

"As we celebrate this triumph, we also honour the memory of Late Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji, who tragically left us while playing against Angola 35 years ago," the team posted.

Source: Legit.ng