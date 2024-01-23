Former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, has made a strong prediction about the Super Eagles' next match

This comes after Nigeria scaled through to the next round of 16, after defeating Guinea-Bissau with a 1-0 win

Ahmad's tweet on X has got Nigerians talking with many telling the strikers what they should do better to emerge victorious in their remaining matches and bring the trophy home

Bashir Ahmad, the former special assistant on digital communications to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has released an update regarding the next fixtures of the Super Eagles at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), in Cote D’Ivoire.

The former presidential aide posted the prediction on his X account on Monday, January 22.

According to Ahmad, Nigeria’s Super Eagles team will battle against another club on Saturday, January 27, at Stade Felix Houphoet-Boigny, a multi-purpose stadium in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

Ahmad tweeted thus:

Schedules for all Nigeria matches at AFCON

Group matches

Nigeria 1 - 1 Equatorial Guinea

Nigeria 1 - 0 Ivory Coast

Nigeria 1 - 0 Guinea-Bissau

Since Nigeria finished second in their group A, their route to the final will be as follows:

Round of 16

Saturday 27 January, 2024: Nigeria v 2nd Place of Group C

Kick off: 8:00pm local GMT and local

Venue: Stade Felix Houphoet-Boigny

Quarter-final

Friday 2 February, 2024: Nigeria v Winner of 1st Place Group D v 3rd Place Group B/E/F

Kick off: 05:00pm local GMT and local

Venue: Stade Felix Houphoet-Boigny

Semi-final

Wednesday 7 February, 2024: Nigeria v Winner of Quarter-Final 3

Kick off: 05:00pm local GMT and local

Venue: Stade De La Paix

Final

Sunday 11 February January, 2024: Nigeria v Winner of Semi-Final 1

Kick off: 08:00pm local GMT and local

Venue: Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara

Ahmad's prediction comes after Nigeria has qualified for the next round, (round 16), after beating Guinea-Bissau 1-0 at Abidjan.

The only goal of the encounter was an own goal by Opa Sangante in the 36th minute, BBC reported.

