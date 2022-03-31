Lawmakers of the Nigerian Senate have expressed their disappointment in the inability of the Super Eagle team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The position of the lawmakers was made public by the chairman of the Senate committee on sports and youth development Obinna Ogba

Ogba said that the Senate has resolved to carry out a holistic probe into what could have possibly led to the Super Eagles' loss to Black Stars of Ghana in their tie game

The Nigerian Senate has announced that it will launch an investigation to ascertain why the Super Eagles of Nigeria could not qualify for the world cup after losing its tie game with the black stars of Ghana.

Alleging that board room politics contributed to Nigeria's loss, the lawmakers said the fact that the Super Eagles would not make it to the world cup is disheartening.

Nigeria's Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Photo: Nigeria Super Eagles

Vanguard reports that the chairman of the Senate committee on sports and youth development, Obinna Ogba of the Peoples Democratic Party (Ebonyi central) made the disclosure while addressing journalists on Wednesday, March 30.

Ogba said it is quite painful that Nigeria's Super Eagles will not 'fly in Qatar' for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

His words:

"It is unfortunate. We want to carry out a holistic investigation of what exactly happened. I need to look into the details of what happened.

"You don’t expect me to start apportioning blame like others."

Disappointment for Nigerians and lovers of football

Raising his disappointment, Ogba noted that something appears to be amiss for the Nigerian sports team to get it right for the event.

Also sympathising with Nigerians and all lovers of the Super Eagles Team, Ogba said the Senate is aware that hopes were dashed after it became clear that Nigeria would not make it to the world cup.

He added:

“The best thing we will have to do is for us to go back to our local league and start building our local league. We need to start looking at the younger players.

“We need to invest in grassroots development because when we focus on all these ready-made, the whole system needs to be reorganized."

