Emmanuel Sarki has explained that he was asked to pay money years back for him to play for Super Eagles

But the former Chelsea player did not reveal those who asked him to pay the sum of two million naira years back

The 33-year-old stated that it was because of the money they asked him to pay that forced him to choose Haiti

Former Nigerian youth international Emmanuel Sarki has explained that he failed to give some people the sum of two million naira which was the reason for him not to play for the Super Eagles.

Emmanuel Sarki started his football career at Grays Academy and the forward did not play for any Nigerian Professional League side before moving straight to Europe.

In 2003, Emmanuel Sarki was invited to the Nigerian Under 17 national team and even played for Nigeria at the World Cup same year and also African Youth Championship.

Emmanuel Sarki in action. Photo by Hannibal Hanschke

Source: Getty Images

Sarki also played for the Nigerian Under 20 and 23 teams before he was tipped to earn a call up to the Super Eagles.

But surprisingly, Emmanuel Sarki decided to choose Haiti national team in 2014 and went on to play four games for them.

According to the report on Vanguard and Complete Sports, Emmanuel Sarki explained that he actually wanted to play for the Super Eagles, but he could not meet up with monetary demand.

Emmanuel Sarki's statement

“There were people demanding I pay £5,000 (N2m) just to make sure Nigeria called me up.

“What? I have to pay to play football for my country? No way, I’m not doing that. But my grandfather had come from Haiti to Nigeria as a missionary, I had his birth certificate, and there was another Haitian in the team at Wisla, who called the Haitian Football Federation president and told him all about me.''

