A Video of PAC Academy owner’s lavish Offinso mansion goes viral after his arrest by the FBI in Ghana

U.S. prosecutors allege he was involved in a global romance and email fraud scheme exceeding $100m

PAC Academy’s future hangs in the balance despite participation in the new season

A viral video showing the extravagant mansion of PAC Academy FC owner Inusah Ahmed has sent shockwaves across Ghana’s football and social media spaces.

The footage surfaced just hours after Ahmed’s arrest in a joint operation involving the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies, tying local Division One football to an alleged global fraud network worth over $100 million.

How Inusah Ahmed was arrested by FBI

On Friday, August 8, 2025, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that three Ghanaian nationals had been extradited to the United States to face charges related to a large-scale online fraud operation, YEN.com.gh reports.

According to the Department of Justice, prosecutors allege the group ran romance scams and business email compromise schemes that defrauded victims of more than $100 million.

Ahmed is accused of working alongside Isaac Oduro Boateng, Derrick Van Yeboah, and Patrick Kwame Asare as part of the network, Ghana Crimes reports.

Investigators claim the operation spanned multiple countries, using fake online identities to manipulate victims into sending money.

While the legal process is still unfolding, the case has already become one of the most high-profile cybercrime stories linked to Ghana in recent years, drawing global attention far beyond football circles.

Inside Inusah Ahmed's luxury mansion

The clip, shared widely on TikTok and other platforms, offers a glimpse inside Ahmed’s mansion in Offinso, Ashanti Region.

Marble finishes, expansive living areas, designer fittings, and luxury vehicles framed a lifestyle that stunned many viewers.

The timing of the video’s release intensified reactions, coming barely a day after news broke of his arrest.

Ahmed, also known as “Pascal” or “Agony,” had cultivated an image as a low-profile football benefactor.

That perception shifted overnight as the mansion became a symbol of excess tied to serious criminal allegations.

The house had already drawn attention in July when popular Ghanaian musician Medikal paid a visit, but it took on a different meaning once authorities confirmed Ahmed’s detention.

For many football fans, the video raised uncomfortable questions about how a Division One club owner could bankroll such opulence while operating in a league known for financial strain.

The arrest has left PAC Academy FC in a precarious position.

Players, staff, and supporters are now unsure what lies ahead for the Division One side, whose progress had been closely tied to Ahmed’s financial backing.

Despite the turmoil, the club remains active in the 2025/26 Ghana FA National Division One League.

The Ghana Football Association recently held meetings with participating clubs ahead of the new season, though it remains unclear how Ahmed’s legal troubles could affect PAC Academy’s long-term stability.

Online reactions have ranged from disbelief to dark humour as many Ghanaians expressed shock at the scale of wealth on display, while others questioned how local football had become entangled in an FBI investigation.

