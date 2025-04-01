President of Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF) Abdullahi Saidu has been pronounced dead this morning

The Kebbi-born sports leader was elected President of the NTF in October 2021 after defeating Margaret Binga in the Federation's elections

Saidu led the Taekwondo delegation to the 2023 African Games and also represented Nigeria at the Tokyo 2024 Olympics, where the country presented athlete Elizabeth Anyanacho

The 53-year-old was pronounced dead at 3 am after being rushed to the hospital following a prolonged illness.

His death has left the Taekwondo community in Nigeria in deep mourning.

President of Nigeria Taekwondo Federation Abdullahi Saidu is dead. Photo by: Saidu Abdullahi/Facebook.

Saidu is no more

The family of Abdullahi Saidu has announced the death of the President of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation.

Legt.ng gathered that Saidu was rushed to the hospital in the early hours of today (April 1st) after experiencing complications.

The Chairman of Kebbi State Taekwondo Association had been battling an unknown illness for several years, but despite his health challenges, he continued to promote the sport passionately.

He was voted President of NTF in 2021 after defeating the incumbent Margaret Binga in a one-sided election held at the Moshood Abiola stadium, Abuja per Blueprint.

President of Nigeria Taekwondo Federation Abdullahi Saidu passed away in Kebbi. Photo by: Saidu Abdullahi/Facebook.

Tributes pour in for Late Abdullahi Saidu

The Taekwondo community in Nigeria and West Africa is in mourning following the death of Abdullahi Saidu, a sports philanthropist and the head of Taekwondo in the country.

African Games bronze medallist Bright Kolade described the late Saidu as someone who lived a life of giving and sacrifice. Kolade told Legit.ng:

"I am in shock right now because GM Abdullahi Saidu was like a father to me. When things were tough, he took me in like a son and gave me the encouragement I needed.

"He had big plans for me, especially since I train children in Kebbi State who have won junior championships in the country. His dream was for Taekwondo to not only dominate West Africa but Africa as a whole.

"Late Saidu always put people ahead of himself and made significant investments in Taekwondo since becoming President."

Gideon Emmanuel Idoko said:

This is so sad, may God grant him eternal rest.

Agbozo Kwame Augustus wrote:

Oh no, condolences to the entire NTF.

Saddiq Abdul added:

Innalillahi wa inna iaihi raji'un

May Almighty Allah forgive his short comings and grant him jannatul Firdaus.

Uwa Chichi Confidence said:

OH 😭😭😭😭😭 is this for Real, what a great Loss. May ur soul rest in peace 🕊️ Great man

