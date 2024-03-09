Nigerian-British boxer, Anthony Joshua knocked out Cameroonian boxer, Francis Ngannou in the boxing ring

After the fight, which happened in Saudi Arabia, Joshua was seen talking to Ngannou and offering words of advice

Joshua told Ngannou not to leave boxing because of the devastating defeat but to continue fighting

Anthony Joshua has advised Francis Ngannou not to leave boxing because of a defeat.

After their heavyweight bout in Saudi Arabia, Joshua reached out to the Cameroonian boxer and hugged him.

Joshua knocked out Ngannou in Saudi Arabia. Photo credit: @AMGistelrooy.

Source: Twitter

In a short clip making the rounds on social media, Joshua could be heard advising Ngannou to stay put and not leave boxing.

Joshua had said:

"Don't leave boxing do it, don't leave boxing."

The British-Nigerian boxer showed his dominance after he knocked out Ngannou in the second round of the match.

The decisive win was Joshua's fourth consecutive victory following his previous losses to Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine. The video shared by @AMGistelrooy was reposted by TheCable.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Anthony Joshua advises Ngannou not to leave boxing

@Richeey001 said:

"He should not leave boxing. So he can request to fight him whenever he feels like beating someone."

@holusojy70 said:

"If you beat a child with the right hand you use the left hand to draw him or her closer and encourage him or her not to do what warranted you to beat him or her again. Joshua o kare jare."

@deuptowntrading said:

"The fact that Anthony Joshua won the fight makes me happy. I was afraid that Francis Ngannou would knock him out. Congratulations Anthony Joshua."

@paulozma222 said:

"He beat am finish with right hand come dey take left hand console am."

@BirdeyeUTD said:

"Giving encouragement after knocking him out lol. Joshua is a good lad."

@JoyMart14 commented:

"Still giving encouragement after knocking him out."

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou prize money

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou seem set to make substantial sums from their heavyweight showdown.

Joshua's reported earnings of over £30 million for this fight reflect his status as one of the top earners in boxing.

In comparison, Ngannou's £16 million payday demonstrates the growing appeal of crossover fights and his rising star power in combat sports.

Source: Legit.ng