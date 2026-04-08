JAMB has hailed the 2026 mock UTME as highly successful despite minor technical issues at some CBT centres

The number of accredited computer-based testing centres increased from 800 to 1,010 to accommodate more candidates

Registrar Oloyede assured that problematic centres have been delisted to ensure smooth main UTME exams

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has described this year’s mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) as “one of the best,” even though a few computer-based testing (CBT) centres faced problems.

Mock UTME 2026 hailed by JAMB as “one of the best” even as a few CBT centres face issues. Photo: JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

Registrar Ishaq Oloyede noted on Wednesday, April 8, that the number of CBT centres has grown significantly, rising from 800 last year to 1,010 this year.

“20 to 25, unfortunately, had their problems,” he said on Channels Television, while noting that the mock exams are meant to test the readiness of these centres before the main UTME scheduled from April 16 to April 23, 2026.

Despite some technical glitches, Oloyede remained confident about the overall process. He explained that problematic centres have been delisted, ensuring only those meeting the required standards will be used.

Oloyede, who added that the issues were mostly minor, such as generator failures, compared the situation to a medical doctor treating hundreds of patients.

“If you are a medical doctor and you’re treating 1000 people and all of them are going back home, the two that unfortunately died, they will not accept that everything is okay. But you will have to thank God unless you are not grateful that you have that level of success.”

Over 1,500 applicants were initially screened to select the accredited centres, which, though privately owned, were certified and largely met JAMB’s requirements.

JAMB warns 2026 UTME candidates against malpractice

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that JAMB has cautioned all 2026 UTME candidates to avoid examination malpractice. The body stressed that advanced technology will detect offenders and that hard work remains the only path to legitimate success.

JAMB chief lauds mock UTME 2026, admits some CBT centres failed. Photo: JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

Registrar Professor Ishaq Oloyede noted that several 2025 candidates have already faced convictions for infractions such as impersonation and result falsification. The board reiterated that no plea for leniency will be entertained for offenders.

Over 2.2 million candidates are expected to sit the UTME starting Thursday, April 16, 2026. JAMB urged students to focus on preparation and ignore individuals promising inflated scores. It also warned that violations may lead to the cancellation or withdrawal of registration.

JAMB guides parents on denied 2026 UTME admission

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB urged parents and 2026 UTME candidates to formally report cases of denied admission. It revealed that the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) ensures transparency and fair evaluation of all applicants.

Registrar Ishaq Oloyede, who criticised reliance on illegal admission routes, noted that automated systems reduce irregularities. He further encouraged parents to trust the process, adding that CAPS resolves admissions without external interference or the need for personal intervention.

Oloyede affirmed that new measures prevent abuse, ensure deserving candidates are fairly admitted while safeguarding the integrity of Nigeria’s tertiary admission process.

Source: Legit.ng