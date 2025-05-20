The 2024 National Sports Festival, tagged ‘Gateway Games,’ is underway, with events being held at various designated venues

Mother and daughter both won medals for Lagos State in different weight categories

Florence, 15, earned a silver medal in the 59kg weight class

Ronke Olarinoye and her daughter, Florence Olarinoye, won medals for Lagos State in the weightlifting event at the ongoing 2024 National Sports Festival in Ogun State on Monday, May 19.

Ronke claimed gold in the women’s 45kg weight class with a lift of 65kg and secured bronze in the total (140kg), finishing second overall in her category. Esther Amarachi Chijoke of the Invited Junior Athletes (IJA) captured two gold medals in the Clean and total with a lift of 82kg and 146kg respectively

Her 15-year-old daughter, Florence, earned a silver medal in the 59kg weight class.

Florence Olarinoye wins silver medal in the women's 59kg weightlifting class at the 2024 National Sports Festival in Ogun state.

She competed against Commonwealth Games champion Rafiatu Lawal, who featured at the 2024 Olympic Games.

She had previously won three gold medals at the 2023 National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State, and a bronze at the 2022 National Sports Festival.

Both weightlifters are related to the multiple African Champion/Commonwealth Games Champion Adijat Olarinoye. Adijat will not be competing at the ongoing NSF.

Adeniyi praises Olarinoye family as fighters

Sports journalist Muyiwa Adeniyi has described the Olarinoye family as a shining example of determination and resilience.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Adeniyi said Ronke and her daughter Florence, have shown that impossibility means nothing.

He urged sports authorities to support families like theirs, who sacrifice so much for their state and country. He said:

“I want to congratulate Madam Ronke and her daughter for writing their names in the history books. During the 2023 National Youth Games in Delta State, I watched Florence win three gold medals and wondered where she got her inspiration from.

Gold medalist Adijat Olarinoye during the medal presentation of the women's 55kg weightlifting class at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“I later discovered she is related to Commonwealth Games champion Adijat Olarinoye and trains with her in Lagos. Seeing her mother compete and win gold and bronze medals says a lot about the family’s strength and commitment.

“I hope the state government places this young girl on a scholarship so she can fully focus on her weightlifting career. She’s only 15 and has the potential to make Nigeria proud.

“Hopefully, the National Sports Commission adopts her into their development program and nurtures her for the 2032 Olympic Games in Australia. I’m confident she’ll represent the country in several international tournaments before then, including the African Games and the Commonwealth Games.”

