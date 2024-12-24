More videos of Kizz Daniel's bouncer Kelvin Power participating at the ongoing Nigeria's Strongest Man championship have emerged online

Kelvin Power shared a video of him participating in a weightlifting competition which spurred reactions

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Kizz Daniel's bouncer pulling a big truck with a rope in Calabar, Cross River

Music star Kizz Daniel's bouncer Kelvin Power, whose real name is Kelvin Atobiloye has stirred another round of reactions with another video of his display at the ongoing Nigeria's Strongest Man in Calabar, Cross River.

Recall that the heftily built bouncer recently made headlines after he was spotted pulling a big truck with a rope in Calabar.

Kizz Daniel's carries heavyweight.

Source: Instagram

Kelvin, who was featured in the popular movie House of Gaa, was recently seen participating in a weightlifting competition in a video he shared on his social media timeline.

A clip showed him carrying a weight which weighed 250kg amid applause and cheers from the spectators.

Watch the video Kizz Daniel's bouncer shared below:

Below is another video of Kelvin Power carrying a weight which weighed 300kg

Reactions trail Kelvin Power's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

janel_13_hundred:

"You no go drop ham keh."

ikennachineke:

"This guy fit carry house."

Londonboyer:

"While he’s doing this, who’s securing his oga?"

Wewe_Of_Lagos:

"His back will later tell him once he click 50+."

akedofun_s:

"Imagine how heavy those lift will be."

boybuluu:

"see person papa."

orebobo:

"Strongest man: tell him to scratch his back. I’ll wait."

ndictmedia:

"Is this Kizz Daniel is strong, but is all these necessary?"

iam_kennyluk:

"Lol….. this is nothing bro. Go and check what our chairman bouncer dey carry."

Kizz Daniel's bouncer jumps on challenge

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the singer's bodyguard was in the news after a video of him participating in My G challenge went viral.

Kelvin had made headlines after a clip of him tossing a fan of the singer off the stage like paper emerged.

Kizz Daniel hailed Kelvin Power as the strongest man in Africa.

