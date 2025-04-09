MTN Champs returns to the University of Lagos as the search for Nigeria's next generation of athletes is underway

Athletes from the Republic of Benin, Togo, and Cote d'Ivoire will feature in the senior category this year

Lekan Fatodu, who is the director general of the Lagos State Sports Commission, has lauded the initiative

No fewer than 2,505 athletes will compete in the upcoming third season of MTN Champs, which is slated to take place at the University of Lagos Sports Complex.

Activities have been lined up for athletes to participate in the 100m, 200m, 400m, relays, high jump, and long jump.

All events have been categorised into four age categories - Cadet (U-14), Youth (U-17), Junior (U-20), and Senior.

No fewer than 2,505 athletes will participate in the third edition of MTN Champs. Photo: Richard Heathcote.

Source: Getty Images

It was gathered that participants from the Republic of Benin, Togo, and Côte d'Ivoire will feature in the senior category.

The Lagos Continental Relays will take place at the sports complexes of Yabatech and UNILAG.

More than 2,500 athletes signed up, generating 6,298 event entries across 155 secondary schools, comprising 1,598 male and 907 female participants.

The MTN Champs was launched in 2023 to discover and develop young athletic talent across Nigeria, Thisday reports.

Meanwhile, the director general of the Lagos State Sports Commission Lekan Fatodu, has lauded the initiative, branding it as 'exceptional'.

Fatodu said:

“There is no better way to describe this event than saying that it is exceptional and inspirational. This is a motivation for us as the government."

Fatodu further disclosed that efforts are underway to overhaul sports infrastructure across the state, including enhancements to the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The grand finale of MTN Champs Season 3 is scheduled for April 30 to May 3 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Through mentorship, development programs, and scholarships, MTN Champs seeks to nurture the potential of Nigerian youth, uncover grassroots talent, and prepare the country for its next wave of sporting stars.

Tobi Amusan returns to action

Meanwhile, Nigerian sprint sensation Tobi Amusan returned to the tracks with a winning start to her season at the Velocity Fest 16 in Jamaica, claiming victory in the women’s 100m A final.

Tobi Amusan won the Velocity Fest 16 in Jamaica. Photo: Tim Clayton.

Source: Getty Images

The 27-year-old, who now trains under Racers Track Club, blazed across the finish line in 11.28s (-0.5), outpacing Jamaica’s Serena Cole, who secured second place with 11.45s, and Bahamian sprinter Anthonique Strachan, who claimed third at 11.46s, per Premium Times.

Velocity Fest 16 kicked off the outdoor track and field season with a thrilling display, as numerous athletes achieved personal and seasonal bests.

How Amusan crashed out of Paris 2024 Olympics

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians were left heartbroken after medal hopeful Tobi Amusan fell short in the Women's 100m hurdles semi-final at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The world record holder finished third in Heat 1 with a time of 12.55 seconds, missing out on automatic qualification. She finished ninth overall, thereby missing out on the final.

American Kendra Johnson breezed to a time of 12.34 seconds to win the race, while Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico finished just behind in 12.35 seconds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng