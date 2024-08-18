Dricus Du Plessis defeated Israel Adesanya in the middleweight title fight at UFC 305

Canadian rapper Drake placed a bet of $450,000 on the Nigerian fighter to win the match

Du Plessis has sent a message of appreciation to the rapper who famously jinxes bets

Dricus Du Plessis was mockingly grateful to Canadian rapper Drake after defeating Israel Adesanya in the middleweight title match at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.

Du Plessis submitted the Nigerian fighter with a little over a minute to go in the fourth round after an intense battle between the two African fighters.

Israel Adesanya lifts winner Dricus Du Plessis' hand after their UFC 305. Photo by Paul Kane.

Source: Getty Images

The South African retained his title and won bragging rights over Adesanya, coupled with a fight in South Africa as promised by UFC president Dana White.

Du Plessis thanks Drake

Canadian rapper Drake placed a bet of $450,000 on the Last Stylebender to win the fight, but as in most cases, he lost his money after Stillknocks submitted his opponent.

Dricus took to his official X account to appreciate the rapper, even though he intended it to mock him for jinxing Adesanya and helping him retain his title.

He shared a picture of himself with his belt and raising a glass as if he were making a toast with the caption:

“From the bottom of my heart once again THANK YOU @Drake 🤣”

As noted by Happy Punch, the rapper has lost 189 sports bets while winning only 17. His most recent loss came in the Copa America quarter-final when he staked Canada to beat Argentina.

The Argentina national team have somehow found a way to escape his jinx. He bet on La Albiceleste to beat France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final and won.

Du Plessis apologises to Adesanya's family

Legit.ng reported that Dricus Du Plessis apologised to Adesanya's parents after beating their son in the middleweight title bout at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.

The South African engaged in trash-talking with the Nigerian during the pre-match conference, questioning his origin, which brought him to tears. Dricus met with the family and apologised.

