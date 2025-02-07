A female corps member's reaction after seeing where her PPA gave her as accommodation is trending

The lady who was posted to Kebbi displayed the house she was given in a video that has gone viral

Many who came across the video gave their thoughts on the accommodation and shared similar experiences

A female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member could not believe her eyes after seeing an accommodation meant for her.

The corps member, who was posted to Kebi, said the accommodation was given to hat by her place of primary assignment (PPA).

She showed the house given to her by her PPA. Photo: @yetty_hairssence

In the video by @yetty_hairssence on TikTok, the lady said she cried when she saw the apartment for the first time.

She displayed the apartment, which had damaged ceilings and tattered windows.

The fading paint on the walls suggested it was a very old house.

She said:

“The accommodation my PPA gave to me. Room and parlour self contain. I burst cry on first sight.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail corps member's accommodation from PPA

Many who came across the video gave their thoughts on the accommodation and shared similar experiences.

@Nicholas credo said:

“It’s a lie , so they expect you to sleep there? While they sleep at a comfortable place? Noo way.”

@HAIRSTYLIST IN IKORODU said:

“Omo you don see shege oo , just to serve the country.”

@Fortune said:

“Haaa thank God I disobey my own clarion call to kebbi. Sorry boo.”

@Mary Ibrahim said:

“The way I go call my family member begin Dey cry them go think say na bit them bit me.”

@ABUJA ONLINE MARKET said:

“But, do they have nice accommodation to rent, Cos am presently in Dakingari camp.”

@Wealth said:

“If I stay make I bend, during my own time I had to relocate from Anambra to Lagos ..and my ppa was even giving me feeding money sef..I later ghost my service oo..and worked for salary.”

@Wizzy_adi said:

“God forbid, I no dey stay at all.”

In related stories, a corps member posted to Nasarawa shared her experience, while another showed the funny accommodation she got from her PPA.

Corps member displays accommodation from PPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a corps member showed off the accommodation given to him for service.

He noted that the house was given to him by his PPA before he relocated to another state.

Many who came across the post shared their reactions as the funny video trended on social media.

