NYSC Member Displays Accommodation PPA Gave Him, Funny Video Trends on Social Media
- A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member showed off the accommodation given to him for service
- He noted that the house was given to him by his place of primary assignment (PPA) before he relocated to another state
- Many who came across the post shared their reactions as the funny video trended on social media
A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member got people talking after sharing a video of the accommodation he was given.
He noted that his place of primary assignment (PPA) gave him the accommodation before he relocated to another state.
In the video by @bheejayy_, the corps member showed the exterior of the house which highlighted its wooden door and windows.
The interior of the house showed a tiled floor with unpainted walls and ceilings.
The walls of the house were off-coloured, denoting an old house.
In the comment section, he revealed that he was serving in Delta state.
He said:
“The house my PPA gave me before relocating. Na die!”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail PPA accommodation for corps member
Many who came across the post shared their reactions as the funny video trended on social media.
Some also shared their similar experience during their service year.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@Lover Of Guitar said:
"You’re an ingrate. What??? This is even a tiled floor you needed to see the one I was given that year. No toilet and bathroom nah bush."
@Jacksonpresh said:
"Just first paint am white. See lagos standard self con."
@LikeStarr said:
"You get luck die… dem even put ties for you."
@queenofheart6911 said:
"Nah Shop."
wofai girl said:
"I go just burst cry. Nothing dey vex me reach dirty house."
@OLAMILEKAN ADESOKUN said:
"wow! what a paradise... congratulations brother."
@CORPER MARTHA said:
"Pls was it the state u changed or just D PPA."
Corps member flaunts accommodation PPA gave her
In a related story, a female corps member has shown off the accommodation she got from her PPA.
In a hilarious video the corps member shared on TikTok, she showed off the room inside a school classroom.
People who came across the video gave their opinions about the room, while others shared their experiences.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng