A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member showed off the accommodation given to him for service

He noted that the house was given to him by his place of primary assignment (PPA) before he relocated to another state

Many who came across the post shared their reactions as the funny video trended on social media

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member got people talking after sharing a video of the accommodation he was given.

He noted that his place of primary assignment (PPA) gave him the accommodation before he relocated to another state.

He showed the exterior of the house. Photo: @bheejayy_.

Source: TikTok

In the video by @bheejayy_, the corps member showed the exterior of the house which highlighted its wooden door and windows.

The interior of the house showed a tiled floor with unpainted walls and ceilings.

The walls of the house were off-coloured, denoting an old house.

In the comment section, he revealed that he was serving in Delta state.

He said:

“The house my PPA gave me before relocating. Na die!”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail PPA accommodation for corps member

Many who came across the post shared their reactions as the funny video trended on social media.

Some also shared their similar experience during their service year.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Lover Of Guitar said:

"You’re an ingrate. What??? This is even a tiled floor you needed to see the one I was given that year. No toilet and bathroom nah bush."

@Jacksonpresh said:

"Just first paint am white. See lagos standard self con."

@LikeStarr said:

"You get luck die… dem even put ties for you."

@queenofheart6911 said:

"Nah Shop."

wofai girl said:

"I go just burst cry. Nothing dey vex me reach dirty house."

@OLAMILEKAN ADESOKUN said:

"wow! what a paradise... congratulations brother."

@CORPER MARTHA said:

"Pls was it the state u changed or just D PPA."

Read more related stories on NYSC

Corps member flaunts accommodation PPA gave her

In a related story, a female corps member has shown off the accommodation she got from her PPA.

In a hilarious video the corps member shared on TikTok, she showed off the room inside a school classroom.

People who came across the video gave their opinions about the room, while others shared their experiences.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng