Who is Gabe Kapler's current wife? Is he still with Lisa Jansen?

Gabe Kapler is an assistant general manager of the Miami Marlins of the MLB. He has become prominent in the sport thanks to his time as a player and his present managerial position. The former professional baseball outfielder has been a part of Major League Baseball (MLB) for decades, and fans often take a keen interest in his personal life. Who is Gabe Kapler's current wife?

Gabe Kapler played in the major leagues for the Tigers, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, and Tampa Bay Rays. Despite his baseball career being an open book, Gabe’s personal life has remained relatively private, with limited details shared publicly.

Full name Gabriel Stefan Kapler Popular as Gabe Kapler Gender Male Date of birth 31 July 1975 Age 49 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence San Francisco, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’2” Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 205 Weight in kilograms 93 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Michael Kapler Mother Judy Kapler Siblings 1 Relationship status Divorced Ex-partner Lisa Jansen Children 2 School Taft High School College Moorpark College Profession Baseball Manager, Former MLB Player Instagram @gabekapler

Who is Gabe Kapler’s current wife?

As of 2024, Gabe Kapler is single. However, the former MLB player was previously married to Lisa Jansen, an American Intuitive health and compassion coach. The couple met in the early 1990s during high school. After dating for around seven years, they tied the knot in 1999.

Gabe’s marriage to Lisa Jansen brought them two sons, Chase and Dane Kapler. However, the two parted ways in 2013 after being together for over a decade.

While details of their divorce have been kept relatively private, Gabe has not remarried since his split from Lisa. Despite his divorce, Kapler remains deeply involved in his children’s lives and often shares moments with them on social media.

Gabe Kapler’s family background

Gabe Kapler’s mother, Judy, was an early childhood educator at a Jewish preschool originally from Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. The baseball manager’s father, Michael, was a classical pianist from Brooklyn, New York, United States.

Kapler has a brother named Jeremy, whom he attended The Country School due to their father's position on the faculty as a music teacher.

Educational background

The former baseball player attended William Howard Taft Charter High School in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, California. He played shortstop, second, and third base for the school's baseball team and hit .313 in his senior season.

Later, Kapler joined Cal State-Fullerton on scholarship for one semester in the fall of 1993 before transferring to Moorpark College in 1994. While in college, Gabe was named First Team All-Western State Conference after batting .337 with seven home runs and 52 RBIs.

How old is Gabe Kapler?

As of August 2024, Gabe Kapler’s age is 49 years. He was born on 31 July 1975 in Hollywood, California, United States of America. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Gabe Kapler’s career

Kapler’s journey through baseball began in his youth at Taft High School in Woodland Hills. His passion for baseball earned him a spot at Cal State Fullerton and later at Moorpark College. However, Kapler’s professional baseball career started when the Detroit Tigers drafted him in the 57th round of the 1995 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut with the Tigers in 1998, beginning an illustrious career. Over the span of 12 years, he played for six different MLB teams. The former MLB player played for the Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, Colorado Rockies, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, and Tampa Bay Rays.

A significant highlight of Kapler’s career was winning the 2004 World Series with the Boston Red Sox, breaking the team’s 86-year championship drought. Over the years, Kapler paved the way for his baseball managerial position.

His first managerial role was with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018, and later with the San Francisco Giants in 2020. Under his leadership, the Giants saw a remarkable improvement, winning the National League West title in 2021.

Gabe Kapler's career stats

Gabe Kapler had an impressive playing career spanning 12 years in the MLB. He played as an outfielder for several teams, and his stats reflect his consistent contributions both offensively and defensively. Below is a detailed analysis of his career statistics:

Summary Stats WAR (Wins Above Replacement) 8.7 At-bats (AB) 2,983 Hits (H) 799 Home Runs (HR) 82 Batting Average (BA) .268 Runs (R) 443 Runs Batted In (RBI) 386 Stolen Bases (SB) 77 On-base Percentage (OBP) .329 Slugging Percentage (SLG) .420 On-base Plus Slugging (OPS) .749 OPS+ (Adjusted OPS) 92

What is Gabe Kapler’s height?

The former MLB player is 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 205 pounds (93 kilograms).

Who is Gabe Kapler? He is a former MLB player and the current manager of the San Francisco Giants. Is Gabe Kapler married? As of 2024, Gabe Kapler is not married. Who is Gabe Kapler’s wife? He married Lisa Jansen for over a decade but later parted ways. What is Gabe Kapler’s college? He attended Moorpark College after playing briefly at Cal State Fullerton. How old is Gabe Kapler? The former MLB player is 49 years old as of October 2024. What is Gabe Kapler’s height? The former professional baseball outfielder is 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) tall. What is Gabe Kapler's ethnicity? He is of Jewish descent.

If you were wondering who Gabe Kapler's current wife is, the former MLB player is single as of 2024. While they were once high school sweethearts who built a family together, they have since gone their separate ways. Gabe Kapler is not married and remains focused on his career as the manager of the San Francisco Giants.

