Chelsea's Premier League title hopes have suffered a massive blow after being held to a 0-0 disappointing draw against Wolves.

Daniel Pondence thought he had broken the tie's deadlock in the first half but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Source: Getty Images

The Blues were hoping to return to winning ways after dropping points against Everton in their last outing.

However, Thomas Tuchel's charges were unable to redeem themselves during their trip to Molineux on Sunday, December 19, as they fired blanks to settle for a barren draw.

The west Londoners went into the clash off a serious COVID-19 crisis that saw a number of key players sidelined.

Tuchel named a strong team for the nonetheless which was still held to a second successive draw.

Wolves, who were dominant in the early exchanges had the best chance to break the deadlock via Daniel Podence who buried the ball behind the net only for his goal to be ruled out for offside.

Leander Dendoncker also went close with a powerful header just before half-time but his effort was comfortably saved by Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Christian Pulisic had the Blues' best goalscoring chance but he was kept at bay by Wolves keeper Jose Sa who did well to deny him from close range late on.

The clash eventually finished in a stalemate, with Chelsea, once again dropping points.

