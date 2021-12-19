Jose Mourinho has reportedly recommended a new tactician to become the next coach for the Super Eagles of Nigeria

NFF president Amaju Pinnick is reportedly uninterested local coaches as he continues the search for Gernot Rohr’s replacement

A source has disclosed that a new coach has already been identified, and that Pinnick went as far as reaching out to the ‘Special One’

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is set to announce the appointment of a new foreign coach who has been recommended by former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.

Gernot Rohr was officially relieved of his duties as the Super Eagles coach and former international Augustine Eguavoen was appointed to take up the position temporarily.

Eguavoen has been tasked to lead the team to the Africa Cup of Nations tournament billed to kick off in Cameroon on January 9.

Jose Mourinho reportedly assistng NFF in search of a new Super Eagles coach. Photo: Luciano Rossi

Source: Getty Images

Vanguard are reporting that a new boss has already been found, but the NFF is yet to reveal the identity of the coach.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

It was gathered that NFF president Amaju Pinnick is wary of critics and has gone all out in search of a new coach who will take the team to the World Cup.

According to the platform, a source said Pinnick went as far as meeting the AS Roma manager, Mourinho, to assist in identifying an impressive coach for the plum job.

A source said:

“The NFF boss went as far as meeting with many respected names including the former Chelsea coach, Jose Mourinho to assist him in getting a good coach for Nigeria.

“The speed and precision with which the NFF applied in securing a new coach could not have been possible without the role played by the ‘Special One’.

“Qualification to the 2022 World Cup is top priority for NFF president Amaju Pinnick.”

Eguavoen to invite five new players ahead of AFCON 2022

Meanwhile, interim coach Augustine Eguavoen has disclosed that he is working on inviting about five new players to the Super Eagles ahead of the forthcoming AFCON tournament.

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group D of the competition which starts on January 9, alongside Egypt, Sudan and Guniea-Bissau.

Reports have it that the team’s camp will be thrown open at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo as from December 28.

Rohr claims he took 20 percent pay cut as Eagles coach

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former Gernot Rohr has lamented that despite taking as much as 20 percent pay cut from his salary, the payments were not always coming.

The Franco-German tactician was fired as coach of the Super Eagles last Sunday, and he has decried the timing of such decision as it comes barely four weeks to AFCON 2022.

Rohr narrated that he made lots of sacrifices in his bid to help the Nigeria Football federation manage cost due to the pandemic, but his salaries were not always coming.

Source: Legit.ng