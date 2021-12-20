Paul Onuachu has reportedly been ruled out of AFCON tournament after the striker suffered a hamstring injury

After scoring in Genk’s game against Antwerp, the 27-year-old striker was replaced by Ike Ugbo in the second half

Onuachu has been ruled out for about four weeks and reports claim the striker will now miss the AFCON tournament

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have suffered a major setback as striker Paul Onuachu has been ruled out the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon, Own Goal reports.

It was gathered that the Nigerian international suffered a hamstring injury which could see him out of action for about four weeks, Sporting Life reports.

Onuachu who is widely seen as a cover for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen was forced out of Sunday’s Belgian league clash between his club Genk and Antwerp in the 70th minute.

Paul Onuachu goes down the turf after being injured. Photo: Peter De Voecht

Source: Getty Images

The 27-year-old who had opened the scoring for his side in the first half was then replaced by Ike Ugbo in the second half.

So far, Onuachu has netted 12 goals in the league this season after he scored 35 goals in all competitions in the last campaign.

The striker has thus joined Watford midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo who will not feature at the AFCON just as officials hope Osimhen will be fully recovered to be part of the tournament in Cameroon.

Osimhen returns to Napoli training

Nigerian youngster Victor Osimhen has returned to training three weeks after suffering damage to his face, the Italian club has confirmed.

The 22-year-old was initially scheduled to be out of action until January, but he seems to have returned as he was spotted at the club’s training ground.

The striker suffered terrible injuries to his cheekbone cheekbone and orbital fracture in Napoli’s Serie A clash against Inter Milan on November 21.

He collided with defender Milan Skriniar, but the youngster has completed a successful complicated surgery and was earlier ruled out for three months.

In a clip posted by the club on their social media pages, Osimhen was spotted jogging around the pitch as he was spotted wearing a hoodie mask as protection while working with the ball.

Eguavoen to invite 5 new players for AFCON

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that interim coach Augustine Eguavoen has disclosed that he is working on inviting about five new players to the Super Eagles ahead of the forthcoming AFCON tournament.

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group D of the competition which starts on January 9, alongside Egypt, Sudan and Guniea-Bissau.

Reports have it that the team’s camp will be thrown open at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo as from December 28.

Source: Legit