Jose Mourinho has reportedly recommended his compatriot, Jose Peseiro, to become the next coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria

Peseiro recently resigned coach of the Venezuelan national team, after failing to lead the side past their group stage in the Copa America

Reports say AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho is expected to accompany the 61-year-old to Nigeria for his unveiling next week

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will reportedly unveil Portuguese tactician Jose Peseiro as the new Super Eagles coach anytime next week, Street Journal reports.

Nigeria fired Gernot Rohr last week and technical director Augustine Eguavoen will take over as temporary manager until a new coach is named.

It was gathered that former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho was contacted by desperate NFF president Amaju Pinnick who reached out to the Portuguese to help search for a formidable coach.

Jose Mourinho expected to lead Jose Peseiro to Nigeria. Photo: Sportinfoto

Source: Getty Images

And now Nigerian outlet Sporting Life reported via Own Goal that Jose Mourinho who is the current manager of Italian side AS Roma will accompany Peseiro to his unveiling next week.

The report adds that the NFF has offered to foot Mourinho’s bills to the country next week, but the Portuguese won’t be in charge of the team to AFCON which starts in Cameroon on January 9.

Peseiro will reportedly monitor the team in Cameroon and will then take over right after the competition ahead of the World Cup qualifiers playoff.

Also, the terms of the deal are expected to be wrapped up soonest to ensure that Augustine Eguavoen returns to his role as technical director of the NFF immediately after the AFCON.

It was also gathered that the NFF have also shortlisted two other coaches in the event of failing to reach an agreement with 61-year-old Peseiro who has also worked as coach of Saudi Arabia and was Mourinho’s assistant at Real Madrid.

Augustine Eguavoen to extend invitation to 5 new players

Meanwhile, interim coach Augustine Eguavoen has disclosed that he is working on inviting about five new players to the Super Eagles ahead of the forthcoming AFCON tournament.

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group D of the competition which starts on January 9, alongside Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

Reports have it that the team’s camp will be thrown open at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo from December 28.

Rohr faults NFF for sacking him before AFCON

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has lamented that despite taking as much as 20 percent pay cut from his salary, the payments were not always coming.

The Franco-German tactician was fired as coach of the Super Eagles last Sunday, and he has decried the timing of such a decision as it comes barely four weeks to AFCON 2022.

Rohr narrated that he made lots of sacrifices in his bid to help the Nigeria Football federation manage costs due to the pandemic, but his salaries were not always coming.

