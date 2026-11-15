Germany's naturalisation rules set a clear residential requirement for foreign nationals married to German citizens before they can apply

The length of the marriage at the time of application determines how long the foreign spouse must have lived in Germany

A separate provision exists for couples who have been married for three or more years, with different residency conditions attached

Germany has outlined the specific conditions foreign nationals must meet to qualify for citizenship through marriage to a German citizen.

In the published conditions, both the duration of the marriage and the length of residency in the country play key roles in determining eligibility.

Germany explains how long foreign spouses must live there to get citizenship. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

German citizenship: Residency years for foreign spouses

According to Germany's official naturalisation guidelines, a foreign spouse must have been legally and ordinarily resident in Germany for at least three years before applying for citizenship.

At the same time, the marriage or registered civil partnership must have been in place for a minimum of two years at the point of application.

When both conditions are satisfied, the applicant is entitled to naturalisation on that basis, alongside the standard requirements that apply to all citizenship seekers.

German citizenship for foreign spouses: Shorter residency conditions

Germany's rules do make provision for couples who have been married for a longer period. If the marriage or civil partnership has lasted three years or more, the foreign spouse may be eligible for naturalisation on grounds of public interest even if they have lived in Germany for fewer than three years.

This pathway offers some flexibility for couples with a longer shared history, regardless of how recently one partner relocated to the country.

However, the rules are firm on one point: the marriage must be intact and genuinely ongoing at the time of the application. Citizenship through spousal naturalisation is not available if the marriage or partnership has already broken down, if a divorce or legal separation is underway, or if the couple is already living apart. The relationship must be active and unbroken for the application to proceed under this provision.

German citizenship for foreign spouse: Standard requirements

Foreign spouses who qualify under these marriage-based rules are still required to meet all the other standard naturalisation conditions that apply to any applicant in Germany.

Meeting the residency and marriage duration thresholds simply provides an alternative entry point into the process rather than an exemption from the broader criteria.

The guidelines are published on Germany's official naturalisation information portal, which outlines the full range of pathways available to foreign nationals seeking German citizenship.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng