Malaysia's Federal Constitution draws a clear age line of 21 for foreigners seeking citizenship through naturalisation

Foreign nationals aged 21 and above must have lived in Malaysia for at least 12 years before they can apply

Applicants under 21 can still qualify through family-related routes, including having a Malaysian citizen parent

Malaysia's government has outlined clear age-based requirements for foreigners seeking to become Malaysian citizens, with the key dividing line set at 21 years old, according to information published on the MyGovernment portal.

Under the country's Federal Constitution, the route available to a foreign national depends significantly on how old they are at the time of application, with two broad categories emerging for those without Malaysian parentage.

Malaysia mentions age requirement for citizenship applicants. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

Age 21 and Above: The Naturalisation Route

Foreign nationals who are 21 years old or above and wish to become Malaysian citizens must pursue the naturalisation pathway under Article 19 of the Federal Constitution.

The requirements are demanding. Applicants must have lived in Malaysia for a minimum of 12 years, demonstrate good character, show a solid command of the Malay language, and secure the backing of two Malaysian citizen sponsors who have no family ties to the applicant.

The 12-year residency threshold makes this a long-term commitment, meaning any foreigner eyeing Malaysian citizenship through this route would need to have settled roots in the country well before filing a formal application.

Under 21: Family Ties Open Alternative Doors

For foreigners below the age of 21, the constitution provides separate channels tied to family circumstances.

Under Article 15(2), a child under 21 may apply for citizenship if at least one parent holds Malaysian citizenship. Additionally, Article 15A grants the government discretionary power to approve citizenship for individuals under 21 in special circumstances, though no fixed criteria are publicly defined for this category.

Foreign women married to Malaysian citizens can also apply for citizenship under Article 15(1), provided the marriage remains legally valid and they have held Permanent Resident status for at least two years, regardless of age.

The constitution also includes provisions for those born in Malaysia or abroad to Malaysian parents under Article 14, as well as a narrow historical provision under Article 16 covering individuals born in the Federation before Independence Day on August 31, 1957, subject to a seven-year residency condition among other requirements.

Malaysia lists conditions for residence pass

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malaysia's Immigration Department outlined specific categories of foreigners who qualify for a Residence Pass, including those with family ties to citizens.

Applicants were required to meet residency requirements of between three and five years on a valid long-term pass, depending on their category.

Source: Legit.ng