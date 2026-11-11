Anambra State government under Governor Charles Soludo appointed a caretaker committee to manage Ndiowu Town Union after a prolonged internal crisis

The committee, chaired by businessman Chibuzor Jonathan Okoli, was set up in October 2025 to restore peace and conduct a credible town union election

Residents of Ndiowu gathered at the community civic centre on November 7 to show their support for the new leadership

Ndiowu, Anambra State - Residents of Ndiowu, a community in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, took to the streets on Saturday, November 7, to welcome a caretaker committee appointed by the state government to end years of division and unrest in the town.

The Anambra State government, under Governor Charles Soludo, constituted the Ndiowu Town Union (NTU) Caretaker Committee in October 2026, naming Chibuzor Jonathan Okoli, a prominent businessman popularly known as Joe Japan, as its chairman.

Ndiowu residents welcome the Anambra State Government-appointed caretaker committee led by businessman Chibuzor Jonathan Okoli to restore peace in the community.

Source: Original

The committee was set up after the former town union executive, led by Sunday Enemuo, was dissolved over persistent crises that had divided the community for years.

According to residents, the unrest stemmed from disputes over the town's constitution, pulling the community into a string of court cases over a long period.

Anambra: Residents hail change in leadership

Men, women, and young people gathered at the community's civic centre, carrying placards to show their backing for the newly installed leadership. Speaking to Legit.ng, youth representative Michael Chukwuebuka said the development was long overdue.

"God has answered our prayers. For a long time, our community was immersed in crisis from one to another. We've faced intimidation and unruly treatment at the hands of succession town union leaders, but today, the story has changed as government has graciously looked inwards and appointed credible men to oversee the running of our community.

"My assurance is that the entire youths of Ndiowu are in full support of Chibuzor Okoli-led caretaker committee," he said.

Mrs Mercy Anadi, known as the Iron Lady and recognised as the oldest living daughter born into Ndiowu, described the appointment as divine intervention. She praised both the community's traditional ruler, HRH Igwe Okeke-Ifi, and Governor Soludo for dissolving the former executive and bringing in fresh leadership. She also called on the committee to work with the traditional institution to push for the rehabilitation of roads that have long been neglected.

Kanu Chukwemeka Michael, from Obinagu village, said the community was filled with happiness and commended the state government for restoring calm through the new appointment. Mrs Anastasia Nnebedum, from Enumbom village, echoed that sentiment, urging the committee to meet the expectations of Anambra residents.

Ndiowu caretaker committee chairman Chibuzor Jonathan Okoli appeals to residents to support efforts to restore peace and unity in the community.

Source: Original

Anambra: Caretaker chairman calls for unity

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, Okoli stated that his mandate was clear: stabilise the community, restore peace, and organise a credible election that would hand power to a legitimate town union administration.

He said:

"For many years, Ndiowu community has been in various courts with itself because of disagreements arising from the town union constitution. Now that we're on the saddle, I call upon all Ndiowu sons and daughters to rally round the caretaker executive and support our efforts to restore peace and bring development to the town.

"I will do everything humanly possible, with my team, to restore peace. I plead with everybody: let's give peace a chance."

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Eight Anambra pastors remanded

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, remanded eight pastors in a correctional centre after they were arraigned over alleged violations of the state’s Homeland Security Law, 2025, including hiring paid actors to stage “fake” miracles.

The pastors were brought before the court by operatives of the state security outfit, Agunechemba, led by Ken Emeakayi, the special adviser on security to Governor Soludo.

Some of the Anambra pastors, who pleaded innocent, were arraigned before Justice Jude Obiorah alongside “agents” they allegedly used to procure persons who were paid to pretend they had been healed or delivered.

Source: Legit.ng