The Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission declared APC the winner across all contested chairmanship and councillorship positions

KOSIEC chairman Mamman Eri announced the results at the commission's headquarters in Lokoja after polls across 239 wards and 3,508 units

Civil society groups praised the peaceful conduct of the elections but raised concerns about voter turnout and transparency

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Lokoja, Kogi State - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties in the Kogi State local government elections.

As reported by TVC News, the ruling party won all the chairmanship seats and councillorship positions contested across the state.

APC defeats the PDP and other parties in the 2026 Kogi State LG elections, securing all chairmanship and councillorship seats, according to the reported results. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Mamman Eri, chairman of the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC), announced the outcome at the commission's headquarters in Lokoja, confirming that the ruling party had won all 21 chairmanship positions and all 239 councillorship seats.

Leadership also noted the update in its report on Sunday, October 18.

The exercise covered 239 wards and 3,508 polling units statewide, though voter turnout was uneven across different locations observed during the polls.

KOSIEC speaks on Kogi polls

Eri praised security personnel, election observers, ad hoc staff, and other stakeholders for how they handled the process.

He stated that KOSIEC remained committed to running elections that meet democratic standards.

Kogi election: Civil society groups react

While civil society organisations welcomed the peaceful atmosphere that characterised the polls, they urged the commission to do more.

The groups called for stronger voter sensitisation efforts and greater transparency to build public confidence in local government elections going forward.

They also pressed KOSIEC to address outstanding concerns from previous elections and take concrete steps to improve public trust ahead of future exercises.

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo casts his vote in the local government elections and commends the peaceful conduct of the exercise. Photo credit: @OfficialOAU

Source: Twitter

Kogi governor speaks on exercise

Meanwhile, earlier, Kogi Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo described the conduct of the local government elections across the state as peaceful.

The governor gave the commendation on Saturday, October 17, shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit in Upogoro, Okene.

Describing the exercise as free and transparent, Ododo said the atmosphere marked a departure from the violence and tension that characterised previous local government elections. He noted that improved security had boosted public confidence, allowing voters to participate in the democratic process without fear.

Per Channels TV, the governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property, while urging political stakeholders and residents to sustain the peaceful atmosphere throughout the electoral process.

Read more Kogi news

Enugu council election winners officially announced

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the ruling APC won all 17 local government chairmanship seats in the September 26, 2026, council elections in Enugu State.

The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) announced the election results.

ENSIEC chairman, Prof. Christian Ngwu, read out the results at the commission's headquarters in Enugu, confirming that every winning candidate came from the APC platform.

Source: Legit.ng