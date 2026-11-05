Peter Obi said he ignored his security team's advice after APC supporters allegedly threw stones at his convoy in Calabar

The incident happened during Obi's NDC presidential town hall meeting at the Metropolitan Hotel in Calabar on Wednesday

Cross River Police Command confirmed it stepped in to prevent a confrontation between NDC and APC supporters at the venue

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Calabar, Cross River - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has described how he overruled his security detail during a tense moment in Calabar, Cross River State, after supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) allegedly threw stones at his convoy.

Legit.ng reports that suspected political thugs ambushed Obi's convoy in Calabar's Watt Market area on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

Peter Obi blames Nigerians’ tolerance of political violence. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: UGC

Obi was in Calabar for an NDC presidential town hall meeting at the Metropolitan Hotel when the incident occurred.

As reported Daily Trust, Obi recounted the episode in a video, saying his security team urged him to take a different route after APC supporters began throwing stones at approaching NDC supporters.

"They said APC people were throwing stones and some people were running back. My security people told me of another route, but I told them, in Nigeria? I'm coming down to go and meet them," Obi said.

He added that the group dispersed before any confrontation took place, using the incident to send a message ahead of the 2027 elections:

"Before we knew what was happening, the thugs left. All these things are happening because Nigerians allow it. We are not going to allow it in 2027."

Police intervene in Calabar standoff

The Cross River State Police Command confirmed that it had stepped in to prevent a potential clash between the two groups at the same location.

According to the command, NDC supporters had gathered in front of the Metropolitan Hotel when APC members, who were on a road walk towards the Governor's Office, made an unplanned stop directly in front of the venue.

The sudden convergence of both groups created a tense atmosphere and raised fears of a confrontation.

Officers already deployed to the area moved quickly to separate and address both sides before the situation could escalate.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, confirmed the incident in an interview, saying officers appealed to both groups to remain calm.

"The command, through timely intervention and constructive engagement, averted a possible confrontation between participants at the town hall meeting and the APC supporters.

"Upon the convergence of both groups in front of the hotel, police officers promptly engaged them, appealing to all the parties to exercise restraint, maintain the peace and ensure that their activities were conducted peacefully and in accordance with the law," Eitokpah said.

He urged all political parties and their supporters to conduct their activities lawfully and to respect the rights of others regardless of political affiliation.

Recall that attackers also destroyed NDC billboards, campaign banners, and signages mounted on the party's building in Emohua Town, Rivers State.

Police separate NDC and APC supporters outside the Metropolitan Hotel, preventing a possible confrontation. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Instagram

Gunmen open fire on NDC candidate’s convoy

Legit.ng reports that armed attackers opened fire on the convoy of a House of Assembly candidate in Ezza South LGA, Ebonyi State.

The candidate's Toyota Hilux was set ablaze during the assault, which occurred around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Police deployed operatives after a distress call and discovered four people with gunshot wounds at the scene.

Source: Legit.ng