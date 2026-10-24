Armed attackers opened fire on the convoy of a House of Assembly candidate in Ezza South LGA, Ebonyi State

The candidate's Toyota Hilux was set ablaze during the assault, which occurred around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday

Police deployed operatives after a distress call and discovered four people with gunshot wounds at the scene

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ebonyi State - One person has died, and three others are receiving hospital treatment after gunmen ambushed the convoy of a House of Assembly candidate in Ebonyi State on Thursday afternoon, October 22, 2026.

Rollins Offia-Nwali, who is contesting the Ezza South Constituency seat on the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), was targeted by the armed assailants while returning from Amaezekwe Community in Ezza South Local Government Area at around 4:00 p.m.

Gunmen set NDC Candidate’s Toyota Hilux ablaze in convoy attack in Ebonyi State. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The state police spokesperson, Joshua Ukandu, said the command received a distress call and quickly deployed operatives to Amaezekwe Community.

Ukandu said the police officers found four individuals with gunshot wounds and a vehicle that had been burnt.

As Premium Times reported, Ukandu confirmed the attack in a statement released on Friday, October 23, 2026.

"One of the victims was confirmed dead at the hospital, while the three others are receiving medical treatment," Ukandu said.

In a statement released on Thursday night, Offia-Nwali said the attackers fired on his convoy and destroyed one of his vehicles.

"My Toyota Hilux was set ablaze and completely burnt in the attack," he said.

The candidate expressed gratitude for his own survival and credited security operatives with protecting him and others present during the incident.

He also acknowledged that casualties occurred among those who carried out the attack and offered his condolences to all affected families.

"Regardless of the circumstances, the loss of human life is deeply regrettable," Offia-Nwali said.

He used the occasion to caution youths against being recruited as instruments of political violence.

"No political ambition is worth the life of any young person, and no young person should have to lose their life in pursuit of another person's political ambition," he stated.

Offia-Nwali seeks to unseat Friday Ogbuewu, the incumbent representing Ezza South Constituency on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) platform. Despite the attack, the candidate said he would not abandon his bid.

"As for us, we are prepared to make the sacrifices necessary to serve our people, and I assure you that no amount of intimidation or violence will deter us from this course," he said.

This is not the first attack on NDC supporters; suspected political thugs attacked the party's supporters at Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu.

NDC candidate says political violence will not stop his bid after deadly Ebonyi attack. Photo credit: NDC

Source: Facebook

Hoodlums kill NDC chairman in Benue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that suspected hoodlums attacked and tied up Fiidi Council Ward NDC chairman, Igbu Terhemen, in Makurdi, Benue state, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

Terhemen was found unconscious in a bush near his home around 2 am on Wednesday, with a needle-like mark on his body Benue state.

The NDC condemned the killing and called on security agencies to identify and arrest those responsible.

Source: Legit.ng