Atiku Abubakar accused President Tinubu of failing retired police officers who are now living in poverty after decades of service

The former vice president demanded an urgent answer on the Police Exit Bill, which he claimed has sat unsigned since March 2026

Atiku's ADC campaign council released details of a Police Dignity Guarantee Plan he says he will implement from May 2027 if elected as Nigeria's next president

Abuja, FCT - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused President Bola Tinubu of leaving retired police officers to suffer in poverty while sending serving officers to face armed criminals without adequate pay or retirement security.

In a statement dated Sunday, October 18, 2026, and signed by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Atiku said the situation had become a national disgrace that demanded immediate action from the presidency.

Ex-VP Atiku Abubakar accuses President Tinubu of neglecting retired police officers and unveils a plan to improve their welfare. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Atiku said he met a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police whose monthly pension stands at just N29,000, and who told him that more than 120 members of his association of retired officers had died in the last three years. He also described encountering a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police who was later found begging at the Central Mosque in Abuja after one of his media managers recognised her.

"She rose to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police. She served this country, yet she was found begging for help. Why did it take a chance encounter for anyone to act?" The ADC presidential candidate said in the statement.

Police Exit Bill Still Unsigned - Atiku

Atiku directed sharp criticism at Tinubu over the Police Exit Bill, which he said was sent to the president in March 2026. He argued that Section 58 of the Constitution required a response within thirty days, yet the bill remained unsigned seven months later.

"A bill gathering dust cannot buy food or medicine. Tell Nigerians what you have done with it," Atiku said, calling on the National Assembly to publish the bill's formal status and determine what constitutional steps remain available.

He also called for an immediate salary review for serving police officers following the pay increase recently approved for members of the Armed Forces, saying officers were already withdrawing 25 per cent of their pension savings to feed their families.

What Atiku's Police Dignity Guarantee Plan Promises

Atiku said that if elected president in 2027, he would implement a Police Dignity Guarantee Plan covering serving and retired officers. Key elements of the plan include auditing and settling verified pension arrears and gratuity claims, establishing a pension floor tied to the cost of living, and providing insured healthcare for officers both in service and in retirement.

The plan also promises timely financial support for families of officers killed in service, home-based verification for retirees too ill to travel, and a salary review for serving officers. Before retirement, every officer would receive a clear record of their contributions and entitlements, along with a named contact for resolving disputes.

"Police officers have given Nigeria their strength and their years. Those who protect this country must be able to protect their families. And when their service ends, Nigeria must keep its word to them," Atiku said.

Retired Police Officers Protest in Plateau

In July 2025, a large number of retired police officers staged a protest at the Plateau state police command headquarters in Jos.

The retired police officers decried what they called systemic neglect and ill-treatment by the Nigerian Police Force and the federal government.

Clad in black attire and carrying placards with inscriptions like “We Deserve Better” and “Stop the Contributory Pension Scheme,” the protesting retirees accused the government of abandoning them after decades of dedicated service.

Source: Legit.ng