New Zealand has outlined the requirements foreign workers must satisfy to qualify for its Straight to Residence Visa

Applicants must hold a job or job offer with an accredited employer in a Tier 1 Green List role to be eligible

The visa comes with an age cap and a set of personal requirements that could disqualify certain categories of applicants

New Zealand has published the conditions foreign workers must meet to qualify for its Straight to Residence Visa, a pathway designed for skilled professionals filling in-demand roles in the country.

According to the New Zealand Immigration website, the visa is open to individuals who hold a current position or a confirmed job offer with an accredited employer, provided the role falls under Tier 1 of the country's Green List of shortage occupations.

New Zealand lists conditions for foreigners to get Straight to Residence Visa

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Who Qualifies for the Visa

Applicants must be 55 years old or younger at the time of applying. Beyond age, candidates are required to be in good health and to meet a good character standard.

English proficiency is also compulsory, meaning applicants must be able to speak and understand the language at an acceptable level.

Those who wish to include a partner or dependent children in their application must be able to demonstrate a genuine relationship with those family members.

Teaching Roles Come With Extra Conditions

New Zealand has added a specific note for teaching professionals seeking to use this route. The Straight to Residence Visa is tailored for experienced teachers who are already employed in, or have been offered, roles paid at or above the median wage. Newly qualified teachers and those still in the early stages of their careers who have not yet reached that salary level are not the intended target group for this pathway.

Teachers who are just starting out are instead encouraged to consider alternative options such as the Post Study Work Visa or the Accredited Employer Work Visa, both of which allow them to live and work in New Zealand while gaining the experience needed to qualify for more permanent residency pathways in the future.

The Straight to Residence Visa represents one of the more direct routes to permanent residency in New Zealand, bypassing the need for a temporary work visa as a first step, which makes it particularly attractive to qualified professionals whose occupations appear on the Tier 1 Green List.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng