The APC in Imo State said it would appeal a Federal High Court ruling on Hope Uzodimma's 2027 senatorial candidacy

A Federal High Court in Abuja sacked Uzodimma as the APC's candidate for Imo West and recognised Rochas Okorocha instead

APC spokesperson Jones Onwuasoanya said the party's legal department would study the judgement before taking the next step

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State has announced plans to challenge a Federal High Court ruling that removed Governor Hope Uzodimma as the party's senatorial candidate for Imo West District ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Legit.ng reports that the court stripped Uzodimma of the candidacy but also declared former Imo State governor Rochas Okorocha as the validly elected APC candidate for the district.

APC’s legal team will review the judgement, while APC leaders urge members to stay focused. Photo credit: Hope Uzodinma

Source: Facebook

APC stands behind Uzodimma

Reacting to the ruling, APC Imo State spokesperson Jones Onwuasoanya said the party continues to recognise Uzodimma as its candidate.

As reported by Premium Times, Onwuasoanya pointed to his victory at the party's primaries as the basis for that position.

Onwuasoanya said the party's legal team would first review the court's decision before deciding on its next move.

"The party's legal department shall study the outcome of a legal intervention in this matter and act accordingly," he said.

He also urged party members not to lose focus in the wake of the judgement.

"We urge our teeming party members and supporters of our great party to remain focused, undistracted, and committed to working assiduously for the victory of our party across all constituencies in the state," he added.

Okorocha declared valid candidate

The Federal High Court ruling represents a significant legal setback for Uzodimma, who has served as Imo State governor and was seeking to move to the Senate in 2027.

The court's recognition of Okorocha, who himself previously governed the state, adds another layer of political tension to the contest for the Imo West senatorial seat.

APC to appeal ruling against Uzodimma as IMO West senatorial candidate. Photo credit: APC

Source: Facebook

2027 election: How Akpabio, Wike tackled Uzodimma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike challenged APC governors to prove their worth by delivering electoral wins in their states at the campaign council event.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio warned governors against chasing political offices they might not get, a remark many read as directed at Uzodimma.

The exchanges exposed fault lines over Wike's Rainbow Coalition and a brewing contest for the Senate presidency after the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng