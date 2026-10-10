A fresh wave of defections to the NDC hit on Saturday, October 11, 2026, as a former APC leader from Kumbotso LGA joined the party

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the NDC's Vice Presidential Candidate, hosted the defecting official at his Kano residence

A media aide to Kwankwaso shared a video of the event on X, signalling growing momentum for the NDC ahead of 2027

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) recorded yet another defection on Saturday, October 11, 2026, when a former leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Kumbotso Local Government Area in Kano State formally crossed over to the opposition party.

The defecting official was received by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the NDC's Vice Presidential Candidate for the 2027 general elections, at his Kano residence. The event was shared publicly by Saifullahi Hassan, the media aide to Senator Kwankwaso, via a video posted on X on the same day.

Former APC leader in Kano LG joins NDC Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso's NDC gains ground in Kano

The development marks another addition to a series of defections the NDC has recorded in recent weeks, particularly in the north-west region of Nigeria. Kumbotso LGA falls within Kano State, which remains one of the most politically contested regions in the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State and long-serving senator, was ratified as the NDC's Vice Presidential Candidate following the party's emergence as a major opposition platform. The NDC previously ratified Peter Obi as its presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, after Obi resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026.

The latest defection from the APC in Kumbotso adds to the mounting pressure on the ruling party's structures in Kano, where Kwankwaso commands a significant political following through his Kwankwasiyya movement.

See the video of the event on X here:

Okorocha drags Uzodimma, APC to court

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rochas Okorocha filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja challenging INEC's recognition of Hope Uzodimma as APC's Imo West senatorial candidate.

Okorocha claims he won the May 18 APC primary with 150,780 votes against Uzodimma's 102,158, but the returning officer declared Uzodimma the winner with 230,464 votes.

The case raises a constitutional question over whether Uzodimma, whose tenure as governor runs to January 2028, can legally contest the 2027 senatorial election.

Source: Legit.ng