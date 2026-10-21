President Bola Tinubu publicly celebrated Rabiu Kwankwaso's 70th birthday on October 21, 2026, acknowledging their ties going back to 1992

Tinubu traced how the two men served together in the National Assembly, governed their states simultaneously, and later co-founded the APC in 2013

Despite competing on different platforms in the January 2027 election, Tinubu said their political rivalry would not affect his personal affection for Kwankwaso

President Bola Tinubu has publicly congratulated Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso on turning 70, describing him as a progressive politician and an influential figure whose service to Kano State and Nigeria he holds in high regard.

In a statement signed and released on October 21, 2026, Tinubu recalled a friendship with Kwankwaso that stretches back more than three decades, beginning when both men served in the National Assembly in 1992 — Kwankwaso in the House of Representatives and Tinubu in the Senate.

President Bola Tinubu sends warm birthday greetings to Rabiu Kwankwaso Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

From the National Assembly to government houses

Their paths ran parallel again in 1999, when both were elected governors of their respective states in the same political cycle. Tinubu described them as members of what he called the "Class of '99 Governors," saying they played pivotal roles in laying the foundation for Nigeria's democratic development.

The two men later came together politically in 2013 to help form the All Progressives Congress, and Tinubu acknowledged that their shared history in public life has kept them connected despite the different directions their careers have taken.

In his tribute, Tinubu listed Kwankwaso's record of public service: two terms as governor of Kano State, a stint as Minister of Defence, a seat in the Senate representing Kano Central Senatorial District, a presidential candidacy, and most recently a role as a presidential running mate.

Rivals in 2027, friends beyond politics

Tinubu was candid about the fact that the two men now find themselves on opposing sides ahead of the January 2027 general elections, but said it would make no difference to how he feels about Kwankwaso personally.

"That we are in different political parties and competing on different platforms in the January 2027 election will not remove my affection for Senator Kwankwaso," Tinubu wrote.

The president closed his message by wishing Kwankwaso good health, personal fulfilment, and continued participation in Nigeria's democratic process in the years ahead.

See the full statement from the president on X here:

Kwankwaso receives former APC leader

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fresh wave of defections to the NDC hit on Saturday, October 11, 2026, as a former APC leader from Kumbotso LGA joined the party.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the NDC's Vice Presidential Candidate, hosted the defecting official at his Kano residence.

A media aide to Kwankwaso shared a video of the event on X, signalling growing momentum for the NDC ahead of 2027.

Source: Legit.ng