A video showing a branded PDP bus campaigning for President Bola Tinubu in Bayelsa began circulating online

The footage drew sharp reactions from Nigerians who criticised the opposition's failure to present a united front against Tinubu

Tinubu faces two declared challengers ahead of the 2027 elections, with Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi running on different party platforms

A video appearing to show a People's Democratic Party (PDP) branded bus actively campaigning for President Bola Tinubu in Bayelsa State has gone viral, raising fresh questions about the state of opposition politics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The footage was shared by a user identified as Emmy, who accompanied the post with the remark: "Tinubu might not even need to campaign personally." The clip quickly attracted widespread attention and commentary across Nigerian social media platforms.

Nigerians react as branded PDP bus campaigns for President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Opposition divided ahead of 2027

Much of the online reaction focused not on the video itself but on what it symbolised: an opposition party appearing to work in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate. Several Nigerians used the moment to criticise the opposition for failing to consolidate behind a single candidate against Tinubu, who is seeking a second term.

Tinubu currently faces two notable challengers in the 2027 race. Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), while Peter Obi, who resigned from the ADC on May 2, 2026, is contesting under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). The split means the opposition vote could be divided across multiple parties, a scenario that observers argue strengthens the incumbent's position.

Nigerians' reactions to trending PDP video

Below are some of Nigerians' reactions:

Delegun Ajibola wrote:

"I watched three times to be sure of what I'm seeing. PDP campaigning for the President in broad daylight. The margin will be unimaginable."

Akonauche commented:

"I don’t see Tinubu losing this election… Atiku and PO don make things very easy for him by fighting him in different parties; now PDP is campaigning for APC… congratulations, bat."

Akanni tweeted:

"Imagine PDP van branded in the apparel of Tinubu, is God not the greatest."

Tunji Nosiru commended the move:

"We neva see dis kain thing before I! I am glad to be part of this history. PBAT for sure."

Geokay said:

"Tinubu will teach you politics by force. Soludo, Wike and Adeleke will be doing the same in their states."

See the trending video on X here:

Atiku criticises Tinubu's economic policy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar addressed Nigerians on Wednesday, October 14, citing hunger, insecurity, and rising costs as reasons to demand political change in 2027.

The NDC presidential candidate urged registered voters to collect their PVCs, describing the card as their peaceful power to demand change.

Atiku's message took direct aim at President Tinubu, promising to make life affordable and restore security if elected.

Source: Legit.ng