The Court of Appeal in Abuja dismissed an appeal challenging a Federal High Court ruling on the APC primary election for Owo-Ose Federal Constituency

Justice Peter Lifu had earlier declared Abdulghani Arobo the winner of the May 2026 APC primary after the party failed to announce a result

Four other aspirants who took part in the primary filed separate applications to join the proceedings and challenge the lower court's decision

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has backed a Federal High Court order directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Abdulghani Arobo as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Owo-Ose Federal Constituency in Ondo State.

A three-member panel of the appellate court ruled that the lower court acted correctly when it issued the directive, following a determination that Arobo won the APC primary election held in May 2026. The court found no merit in the appeal and dismissed it accordingly.

Court of Appeal affirms High Court ruling on APC Ondo NASS primary Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

How the case reached the appeal court

According to AIT, the matter originated from the APC's failure to declare a winner after the primary election for the Owo-Ose Federal Constituency seat. Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja stepped in and, after reviewing the votes cast, declared Arobo the rightful winner on the basis that he secured the majority of lawful votes.

Justice Lifu then ordered INEC to reopen its candidate nomination portal so the party could submit Arobo's name as the certified winner of the exercise.

Unhappy with that outcome, four other aspirants who had also participated in the primary filed separate applications before the Court of Appeal. Each sought to join the proceedings and overturn the trial court's decision.

Appeal court backs lower court ruling

The appellate court, after considering the arguments before it, upheld Justice Lifu's ruling in its entirety. The panel found that the trial court had correctly resolved the issues raised by Arobo in his favour, and that the order directing INEC to upload his name was lawfully made.

With the Court of Appeal's verdict now in place, Arobo remains the recognised APC candidate for the Owo-Ose Federal Constituency ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Court of Appeal orders INEC to list APC NASS candidate in Ondo Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Okorocha drags Uzodimma, APC to court

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rochas Okorocha filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja challenging INEC's recognition of Hope Uzodimma as APC's Imo West senatorial candidate.

Okorocha claims he won the May 18 APC primary with 150,780 votes against Uzodimma's 102,158, but the returning officer declared Uzodimma the winner with 230,464 votes.

The case raises a constitutional question over whether Uzodimma, whose tenure as governor runs to January 2028, can legally contest the 2027 senatorial election.

Source: Legit.ng