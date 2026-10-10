INEC's Imo State office wrote separate letters to the DSS and the Nigeria Police Force over a disputed APC senatorial primary result circulating on social media

The alleged fake document named Senator Rochas Okorocha as the winner of the Imo West Senatorial District APC primary

The commission attached both the authentic report and the disputed document to its petitions as it urged security agencies to act

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Imo State has formally written to the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force, raising an alarm over what it described as a fraudulent APC senatorial primary result sheet that named Senator Rochas Okorocha as the party's candidate for Imo West Senatorial District.

Resident Electoral Commissioner Chukwuemeka Ibeziako signed both letters, dated October 5 and October 8, 2026, telling the security agencies that the document in question was fictitious and bore no resemblance to the official report submitted to INEC's national headquarters.

INEC petitions police, DSS on alleged fake APC senatorial primary election results Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Who INEC says actually won the APC primary

According to the commission, the authentic report, which was dated May 18, 2026, identified and certified Senator Hope Odidika Uzodinma as the duly elected APC candidate for Imo West Senatorial District. The disputed document circulating on social media, however, listed Okorocha as the winner of the same primary.

Channels TV reported that INEC attached copies of both the certified result and the contested document to the petitions, labelling them Annexures A and B respectively, to enable investigators to compare them side by side.

Commission warns of risk to public order

The commission said the circulation of the alleged forgery posed a serious risk to law and order in Imo State. In its letters, INEC urged both the DSS and the police to look into how the document was produced and how it came to be shared publicly, and to take appropriate action against those responsible.

The commission did not name any individual as the source of the disputed document in its petitions.

INEC denies APC primary election results trending on social media Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Okorocha drags Uzodimma, APC to court

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rochas Okorocha filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja challenging INEC's recognition of Hope Uzodimma as APC's Imo West senatorial candidate.

Okorocha claims he won the May 18 APC primary with 150,780 votes against Uzodimma's 102,158, but the returning officer declared Uzodimma the winner with 230,464 votes.

The case raises a constitutional question over whether Uzodimma, whose tenure as governor runs to January 2028, can legally contest the 2027 senatorial election.

Source: Legit.ng