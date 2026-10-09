A Federal High Court in Jos ordered the APC to conduct fresh primary elections in 10 wards of the Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency

The case was brought by Hon. Esther Bitrus Danboyi, who challenged the primary that produced Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos as the APC candidate for 2027

Justice Dorcas Agishi awarded N1.5 million in costs against Bagos, the APC, and INEC, with each party ordered to pay N500,000

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Jos, Plateau State - A Federal High Court in Jos, Plateau State, has ordered the All Progressives Congress (APC) to organise fresh primary elections in 10 wards within the Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency, following a legal challenge over alleged irregularities in the party's earlier exercise.

Justice Dorcas Agishi delivered the ruling on Friday in suit number FHC/J/CS/42/2026, filed by Hon. Esther Bitrus Danboyi against Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos, the APC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

As reported by Daily Trust, the case centred on the APC primary that produced Bagos as the party's candidate for the Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Danboyi had asked the court to set aside the result and order the party to conduct elections in wards where she claimed no valid exercise had taken place.

Grounds for the challenge

Danboyi's counsel, Ritji Timothy Yilwatda of Gyang Zi, SAN & Co., told journalists after the ruling that his client had contested the primary on the grounds that it violated provisions of the Constitution, the Electoral Act, and the APC's own internal guidelines on conducting primaries.

Yilwatda said Danboyi had also raised concerns about being denied a fair hearing after she submitted petitions to the APC and its Primary Election Appeal Committee over the disputed exercise.

The court found that the required elections had not been conducted in the wards the plaintiff challenged, and directed that the exercise be completed within 30 days.

The 10 wards named in the order are Du, Shen, Zawan 'B', Fobur 'A', Fobur 'B', Jarawan Kogi, Mai Juju/Doss, Federe, Shere East and Shere West.

Defendants ordered to pay costs

Justice Agishi dismissed preliminary objections and counter-affidavits filed by all three defendants, finding that the objections lacked merit.

The court also awarded a total of N1.5 million in costs, shared equally among the defendants. Bagos, the APC, and INEC are each required to pay N500,000 to the plaintiff.

"The court awarded a total of N1.5 million in costs, comprising N500,000 against each of Bagos, the APC and INEC, payable to the plaintiff," Yilwatda said.

Court gives verdict on Accord presidential primary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on Monday that the Accord Party violated the Electoral Act 2026 over its handling of the May 30, 2026 presidential primary

Justice Mohammed Garba Umar found that the party accepted N50m from Olawepo-Hashim for nomination forms, among other evidence presented before the court.

Accord Party's lawyers argued the presidential primary was cancelled, while INEC said it did not monitor the exercise after receiving a cancellation notice.

Source: Legit.ng