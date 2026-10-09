Aderinsola Abiola, Ogun State Coordinator of the City Boy Movement, denied allegations that crowds were paid to attend a recent event

Abiola said the gathering was not a rally but an inauguration of executives across all 236 wards in Ogun State

The City Boy Movement also activated women, student and PWD wings ahead of what Abiola described as rallies yet to begin

Aderinsola Abiola, the Ogun State Coordinator of the City Boy Movement and Director-General of the CLTC, has pushed back against claims that the group bused in paid attendees for its recent event in Ogun State, describing the allegation as a misreading of what the gathering actually was.

Abiola, a former Senior Special Adviser to the President on Citizenship and Leadership, clarified that the event was not a rally at all. She said it was an inauguration ceremony for executive members of the City Boy Movement at the state, senatorial district, local government area, and ward levels across Ogun State.

Rinsola Abiola dismisses claim of rented crowd at City Boy Movement Photo Credit: @RinsolaAbiola

Source: Twitter

Structure spanning all 236 wards

According to Abiola, the movement has built a political structure that covers every one of the 236 wards in Ogun State, along with the polling units within them. She said what took place was simply the formal swearing-in of the leaders of that structure, not a mobilisation event.

"This is very funny because this wasn't even conceived as a rally," Abiola wrote in her response. "What we did was to inaugurate excos of the City Boy Movement at the State, Senatorial District, LGA and ward levels across Ogun state."

She added that the movement has active women, student, and persons with disabilities wings, whose members also participated in the inauguration. Abiola stressed that no rally had taken place yet, meaning the event critics pointed to was only the beginning of the movement's public activity.

City Boy Movement coordinator addresses critics directly

Abiola was direct in her response to those who raised the allegations. She said the movement had spent considerable time and effort building its structure at the grassroots level, and that the turnout at the inauguration reflected genuine organisation, not hired attendance.

"As the state coordinator, I can authoritatively say that we've painstakingly built a structure that spans ALL the 236 wards in the state and the polling units within them," she said. "You can't seriously be mad at people being better organised than you. Up your game or stop playing."

The City Boy Movement is linked to the @CityBoyMedia platform and has been expanding its organisational footprint ahead of the 2027 general elections.

You can read Rinsola Abiola's full statement on X here:

Police commissioner attends Seyi Tinubu's event

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showed Lagos Commissioner of Police CP Tijani Fatai at the City Boy Movement's Lagos chapter inauguration in Ikeja on Tuesday.

The City Boy Movement is a youth group tied to President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda and is mobilising support ahead of the 2027 elections.

The NDC condemned the police chief's attendance and called for his suspension, resignation, and a commitment to neutrality during the 2027 polls.

Source: Legit.ng