“Strange”: 'Defaulting' Govt Seals Enugu DisCo Offices Amid Disconnection Threat, Photo Trends
- The Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), on Tuesday, June 11, sealed the corporate head office and other places of business of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc
- Legit.ng reports that this is coming as the electricity distribution firm announced it would disconnect Enugu state government offices, ministry and agencies for owing N1 billion in debts
- Although the state government has not provided any reason for the action, it may be connected to the power disconnection notice issued to southeast states
Enugu, Enugu state - The Enugu state government, through the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), on Tuesday, June 11, sealed the offices of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).
As reported by Premium Times, the action comes days after the government received a disconnection notice from the Enugu DisCo.
Emeka Ezeh, the spokesperson of the EEDC, disclosed that on arrival at the company's headquarters in Enugu on Tuesday morning, June 11, he and other staff members of the company were surprised to observe that the ECDTA had sealed their headquarters.
He stated that the development was “strange” because there was allegedly no notice to the EEDC.
Ezeh said:
"We were informed by the security men on duty that in the early hours of today (Tuesday, June 11) at about 1:53 a.m., a group of men came and locked up the gates, claiming that the state governor directed the action."
DisCo threatens to disconnect govt offices
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that EEDC threatened to disconnect all five southeast government houses and the Nigerian Army, among others, for failing to pay their accumulated energy bills.
According to a top official, the company is owed over N180 billion in unpaid electricity bills.
Source: Legit.ng
