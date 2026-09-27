A car crashed into a gas store on Arab Road, Kubwa, Abuja, on Sunday morning, setting off a powerful explosion

Residents of Dantata Estate, about two kilometres away, said their buildings vibrated from the force of the blast

A driver and a child were pulled from the scene and rushed to hospital after the incident at about 6:15am

A vehicle crashed into a gas store on Arab Road, Kubwa, Abuja, early on Sunday morning, causing an explosion strong enough to rattle buildings across a wide area.

The incident happened at around 6:15am, sending shockwaves through surrounding neighbourhoods and drawing emergency responders to the scene.

Gas Explosion Rocks Abuja, Close to Dantata Estate

Source: Facebook

Eyewitnesses said the blast was felt well beyond the immediate area. Residents of Dantata Estate, located roughly two kilometres from the site, reported that the walls and floors of their homes shook from the force of the explosion.

"The explosion was loud enough to wake people from their sleep, and we could feel the buildings shaking. Everyone was wondering what had happened," one resident said.

Damage at the scene

The blast caused significant destruction in the vicinity of Arab Road. A shelter stand and signposts at the nearby Liberty Junction were damaged in the incident, while shops close to the gas store were caught up in the resulting fire. The car involved in the crash was completely burned out.

The driver of the vehicle and a child were both rescued from the scene and taken to hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately confirmed.

When journalists visited the scene, fire fighters and security operatives were on the ground working to bring the situation under control. A large crowd had gathered around the area, blocking the movement of vehicles along the road.

Source: Legit.ng