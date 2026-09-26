Canada's government officially named three groups of foreign nationals who are exempt from paying study permit fees

The exemption applies to individuals who fall under specific vulnerability categories recognised by the Canadian government

Canada's official website spells out exactly which foreigners qualify, with the details drawing attention from prospective applicants

Canada has officially named three categories of foreign nationals who do not need to pay the standard fee when applying for a study permit in the country.

According to information published on the Canadian government's official website, certain groups are exempt from the study permit fee due to the circumstances they have experienced.

Canada names 3 groups of foreigners exempt from study permit fee. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/DAVE CHAN/Manjurul

Source: Getty Images

Free study permits in Canada

The government states:

"Victims of human traff-icking, victims of family violence and foreign nationals who were in state care don't pay a fee for a study permit."

The three groups identified by the Canadian government are as follows:

1. Victims of human traff-icking

Individuals who have been victims of human traff-icking qualify for a fee exemption when applying for a Canadian study permit. This provision recognises the particular vulnerabilities of those who have experienced exploitation of this nature.

2. Victims of family violence

Foreign nationals who have suffered family violence are also listed among those who do not need to pay the study permit fee. This category acknowledges the hardship faced by individuals fleeing or recovering from domestic and familial abuse situations.

3. Foreign nationals who were in state care

The third group covers those who were previously under the care of the state. This exemption extends to individuals who grew up in or passed through government care systems, recognising the unique disadvantages they may carry into adulthood.

What the fee exemption means for applicants

For foreign nationals who fall into any of these three categories, the cost of obtaining a Canadian study permit is waived entirely. The exemption is outlined directly on the government's immigration portal, making it accessible information for those who may not have been aware they could apply without paying.

Prospective applicants who believe they qualify under one of these categories are advised to consult Canada's official immigration resources to understand the full application process and any supporting documentation that may be required.

Canada names countries eligible for work permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada had released the full list of countries and territories whose citizens may be eligible to apply for a work permit at a port of entry.

The report explained that applicants generally need to be from a visa-exempt country or territory, with several European, Asian, and other countries included on Canada’s list.

Source: Legit.ng