The Australian Department of Home Affairs has published a list of English language tests it does not accept for visa purposes

All six rejected tests are remote-proctored or at-home versions of widely recognised examinations, including IELTS Online and TOEFL iBT Home Edition

Prospective students targeting an Australian visa must now verify whether their chosen test qualifies before sitting the examination

The Australian Department of Home Affairs has clarified which English language tests it will not accept as part of a student visa application, naming six remote-proctored examinations that fall outside its approved list.

According to an official notice published on the department's website, any English language test delivered entirely online, commonly referred to as a "remote-proctored" or "at-home" test, is not valid for Australian visa purposes. The ruling applies regardless of how well-recognised the testing body may be.

Australia mentions some English language test that is not approved for a student visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Student visa: 6 tests Australia will not accept

The department explicitly named the following tests as unapproved for Australian visa applications:

IELTS Online LANGUAGECERT Academic Online OET@Home CELPIP Online MET Digital (taken at-home) TOEFL iBT – Home Edition.

Each of these is the online or home-based variant of an otherwise established English proficiency examination. The key distinction the department draws is not the testing provider itself, but the format in which the test is administered. Centre-based versions of some of these examinations may still qualify, meaning applicants should confirm the specific format accepted before booking a test.

What this means for prospective students

For Nigerians and other African nationals planning to study in Australia on a Student visa (subclass 500), this announcement carries practical weight.

Many test-takers opt for at-home versions of English proficiency examinations because they are more accessible and convenient, particularly in cities without a readily available test centre.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the Australian military published the salary rates for Vice Admiral, Lieutenant General, and Air Marshal.

Australia explains timeframe to use English test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Australian government mentioned how long foreigners can use English language test results when applying for Australian visas. The validity period can last up to three years, but it depends on the visa subclass and when the test was taken.

A result that appears valid may not be accepted for every visa application, making the fine print crucial for migrants, students and workers planning their move. Find out what applicants need to check before submitting their documents or risking another English test.

Source: Legit.ng