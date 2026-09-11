Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun said at an APC rally that governors, not President Tinubu, should account for funds from the petrol subsidy removal

Abiodun argued that state governments receive the increased allocations from the Federation Account and have been using them for infrastructure projects

His comments came as opposition politicians, including Atiku Abubakar, renewed calls for the Tinubu administration to account for the N15.8 trillion mobilised since the subsidy was removed

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has argued that state governors, not President Bola Tinubu, carry the responsibility of explaining how money generated from the removal of the petrol subsidy is being spent.

He said state governments receive larger allocations from the Federation Account as a direct result of the subsidy removal.

Abiodun says governors, not Tinubu, should account for fuel subsidy gains. Photo credit: Dapo Abiodun/@OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

He argued that it is governors who should be answering questions about how those funds are used.

As reported by Daily Trust, Abiodun made the remarks at an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally held in Ogun State.

The APC governor pushed back against opposition politicians who have been demanding that the presidency account for gains from the subsidy policy.

"They said they want to return the subsidy. Are they mad? They were asking our leader to explain what he did with subsidy removal gains," Abiodun said in Yoruba. "It is we (governors) that should make such explanations because it is we, state governors, that collect the money. Besides, what have we been using to build roads, schools, provide good housing and incentives for farmers? Isn't it from subsidy?"

Governors using funds for infrastructure

The governor said the additional revenue flowing to states since the subsidy was removed in June 2023 has been channelled into roads, schools, housing and support for farmers.

He maintained that this spending pattern made it clear that states, rather than the federal government, are the primary recipients and spenders of the additional fiscal space created by the policy.

Abiodun also used the rally to signal APC's confidence ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning opposition parties that the ruling party would outperform them at the polls.

Subsidy removal debate intensifies

His comments dropped into an already heated political argument over the fiscal consequences of the subsidy removal.

The APC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has consistently criticised the Tinubu administration for failing to give a clear account of how the savings were spent.

Atiku has also pledged to restore the subsidy if he wins the 2027 presidential election.

President Tinubu rejected that proposal outright, saying it reflected what he called "serious ignorance of governance and economy."

He also pointed out that several state governments were unable to pay workers' salaries and pensions before his administration took office, and credited his economic reforms with stabilising state finances.

Abiodun says Nigerian governors should explain how petrol subsidy funds are spent. Photo credit: Dapo Abiodun

Source: UGC

Fuel subsidy: Governors to cut transport fares nationwide

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Nigeria Governors' Forum proposed a national CNG transit programme to reduce public transportation costs across the country.

The States are expected to support vehicle conversions and infrastructure development under the plan, with transport operators committing to lower fares.

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri said cheaper transport fares could trigger a broader drop in the cost of goods and services for ordinary Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng