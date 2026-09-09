President Bola Tinubu's old video of him addressing the controversies surrounding his age, academic records and identity has surfaced online

Tinubu had responded to questions about his age, academic records and identity during his visit to the Chatham House in London ahead of the 2023 general election, where he was declared the winner

The video appeared trending as opposition candidates have continued to raise questions concerning his age and academic records ahead of the 2027 elections, where Tinubu is seeking a second term in office

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed that his official date of birth is March 29, 1952, as recorded in his family documents, in a resurfaced video from an interview he granted at Chatham House in London ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

In the clip, which has drawn renewed attention online, Tinubu was responding to controversies surrounding his age, academic records, and identity that dogged his campaign. “At the time of birth, I was born on March 29, 1952, in the family record,” Tinubu said.

Video of President Bola Tinubu addressing concerns on his age, academic records and identity surfaces Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

He further added:

“I didn’t think that day I had determined or decided to be president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or even go into politics. I’ve had a very good exposure in life. My record is consistent in the school and in the university.”

Tinubu speaks on his academic records

Addressing questions over his credentials, the president said his academic transcripts from Chicago State University list March 1952 as his date of birth. He noted that the university has attested to his graduation and that he has now received his original replacement degree certificate from the institution.

Tinubu noted:

“They now confessed that they wasted their money and their time. The record is there, the transcript is there showing March 1952.

“Chicago State University, where I graduated, has attested to that. Now, I can announce that I have received my original replacement degree certificate from them.”

Tinubu speaks about his family background

Tinubu also pushed back on doubts about his identity and professional background, “I’m not claiming another father. I am Tinubu and Tinubu proper. If they want a DNA, they could as well require one,” he stated.

He further cited his career in the private sector as evidence of his track record, referencing training at Deloitte as an accountant and his tenure at Mobil Oil.

The president said:

“Deloitte trained me as an accountant. Mobil Oil has attested to my record, an outstanding record. I got to the pinnacle of my career in the private sector. Who among them can brag about that? I see myself as a marketable individual. They want to use me to make money, and I say no.”

The President did not directly address allegations made against other individuals in the video, saying, “One of them has been accused of not being a Nigerian citizen; I didn’t touch that area.”

The Chatham House engagement was part of Tinubu’s outreach to the international community in the build-up to the 2023 general elections, where he was later declared winner and inaugurated as President of Nigeria.

See the video on X here:

APC governor threatens to sack council chair

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru issued a direct warning to newly sworn-in council chairmen at their inauguration in Abakaliki.

Nwifuru told the 13 chairmen that their continued stay in office depends on how their councils perform for the APC in the 2027 elections.

The governor also announced cash donations to each chairman and vice chairman from Gem Brass Construction at the ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng