Denmark's government announced what may happen to foreigners on work or study permits who receive public benefits in the country

The Danish government listed two possible consequences that could affect both the permit holder and their accompanying family members

The warning applies to family members of permit holders as well, not just the primary applicant

Denmark has issued a clear warning to foreigners residing in the country on work or study permits, outlining what they stand to lose if they access public benefits during their stay.

The Danish government listed two possible consequences for permit holders found to have received such assistance.

Denmark says foreigners on work or study permits may face 2 consequences. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/NurPhoto/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

What Denmark says about receiving public benefits

First, their residence or work permit may be revoked. Second, both the permit holder and any accompanying family members could lose their legal right to remain in Denmark.

The government's official position reads:

"If you or a family member receive such benefits during your stay in Denmark, your permit can be revoked – and you and your accompanying family member will lose the right to stay in Denmark."

Who the warning applies to

The consequences are not limited to the primary permit holder. The policy explicitly extends to family members living alongside the foreigner in Denmark, meaning the impact of claiming public support could affect an entire household.

The announcement serves as a direct caution to those on temporary permits, particularly individuals who entered Denmark through employment or academic routes, reminding them that access to public benefits is not a guaranteed right under their permit conditions.

Public benefits: Denmark warns foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark has stated that foreigners holding a Green Card and their families cannot receive five categories of social welfare benefits.

The restrictions include cash benefits, self-sufficiency and return benefits, transition benefits, rehabilitation benefits, and other benefits covered by the Active Social Policy Act.

Source: Legit.ng