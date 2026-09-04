Phina addressed swirling breakup rumours between herself and Nigerian content creator Enioluwa during a TikTok Live session

The Tanzanian star opened up about the real challenges facing their long-distance relationship, revealing it has not always been smooth

Phina also shared personal updates about a new business venture and a difficult period caring for her ill father

Phina, the Tanzanian girlfriend of Nigerian content creator Enioluwa, has broken her silence on rumours suggesting the two have split, addressing the speculation directly during a TikTok Live session.

The social media personality dismissed the breakup claims, speaking warmly about Enioluwa and the role he plays in her life.

Enioluwa’s girlfriend addresses breakup rumours surrounding their long-distance relationship. Credit: @enioluwa, @phina_tz

Source: Instagram

She described him as someone she is deeply grateful for, crediting him with teaching her valuable lessons about life and calling him a very important person to her.

Long-Distance Takes Its Toll

That said, Phina did not paint their relationship as without difficulty. She acknowledged that the couple faces real challenges, largely because of the distance between them.

According to her, there are moments when being apart makes things particularly hard, and she did not shy away from admitting that.

Her candid comments appeared aimed at drawing a clear line between the normal strains of a long-distance relationship and what some online had interpreted as signs of a permanent split. For Phina, the struggles are real but do not signal the end.

Phina Shares Personal Updates

Beyond addressing the relationship rumours, Phina used the live session to give her followers a broader look into her life.

She spoke about launching a new business, offering some details about this latest venture without dwelling too long on it.

Enioluwa speaks about releasing singer with lover, Phina. Photo credit@enioluwa

Source: Instagram

She also opened up about a deeply personal experience: the period during which she was caring for her father while he was unwell. She reflected on what that time was like for her, giving viewers a glimpse into a side of her life that rarely surfaces online.

Taken together, her TikTok Live appearance served as both a rebuttal to the breakup speculation and a moment of genuine transparency with her audience. While the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship with Enioluwa remain, Phina's message was clear, the two are still together, navigating those challenges one day at a time.

Watch Enioluwa's Tanzanian girlfriend Phina speak in viral Instagram clip:

Enioluwa laughs at Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng previously reported that Enioluwa made fun of Iyabo Ojo at the airport as she was searching for her luggage.

A video had captured how Iyabo Ojo reacted while searching for her bags at the airport as she travelled to Tanzania.

She was clearly confused while searching and trying to create a means of identity for her luggage. Fans shared their take on how Enioluwa reacted to the way the actress was acting as they travelled together.

Source: Legit.ng